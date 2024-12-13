South Quay Regeneration: Breathing New Life into Pembroke’s Historic Heart

Pembrokeshire County Council has embarked on an ambitious regeneration programme, awarding Andrew Scott Ltd the transformative redevelopment of the historic South Quay site adjacent to Pembroke Castle. The project, progressing in two distinct phases, promises to revitalise the area with a sustainable mix of uses, enhancing the town’s appeal and functionality.

Phase One: Honouring Pembroke’s Tudor Legacy

The initial phase of this £18m initiative, supported by the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme and the Transformation Capital Grants Scheme, celebrates Pembroke’s rich history as the birthplace of the Tudor dynasty. This phase will introduce a Henry Tudor visitor centre, a modern library and information hub, a café, and beautifully landscaped gardens, creating a vibrant cultural and community space.

Phase Two: The Pembroke Hwb

The second phase, known as ‘The Pembroke Hwb’, is funded by the UK Government’s Levelling Up programme and the Welsh Government’s Integrated Rebalancing Capital Fund. This phase centres around the regeneration of numbers 7 and 8 Northgate Street and will deliver an integrated three-storey community hub. Facilities will include spaces for day opportunities, learning, and skills development aimed at fostering independent living across all age groups. Additionally, it will offer supported employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity at its core.

Enhancing the Environment and Accessibility

The project will restore South Quay’s historic buildings while introducing a new sunken garden and upgraded parking facilities. Improved pathways will enhance connectivity between the Henry Tudor visitor centre and the waterfront, further enriching the site’s accessibility and aesthetic appeal.

Leadership and Vision

Cllr Paul Miller, Deputy Leader of Council and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region, and Climate Change, remarked: “Pembrokeshire’s leadership and financial investment of over £10 million into the South Quay development will provide a civic and social asset with lasting benefit to Pembroke and the county as a whole.”

Preserving Heritage for Future Generations

Mark Bowen, Managing Director of Andrew Scott Ltd, shared his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to have been awarded this project by Pembrokeshire County Council. We will collaborate with the Council to help conserve Wales’s heritage by breathing new life into the historic South Quay site, sensitively refurbishing and repurposing it for the 21st century.”

The South Quay regeneration is set to become a cornerstone of Pembroke’s future, preserving its history while fostering growth and inclusivity for generations to come.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals