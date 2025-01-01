1 Undershaft: The Tower Set to Redefine London’s Skyline

The City of London Corporation has officially given the green light to plans for 1 Undershaft, a landmark skyscraper that is set to become the tallest building in the City of London and one of the most iconic structures in the UK. The towering development will rise to an impressive height of 309.6 metres (1,015.8 feet), matching The Shard as the tallest building in the country.

Located in the heart of London’s financial district, 1 Undershaft will stand proudly between two of the city’s most famous landmarks—the Gherkin and the Leadenhall Building—solidifying its place in the city’s iconic skyline.

A Monumental Addition to the City’s Landscape

1 Undershaft will offer approximately 1.7 million square feet (158,000 square metres) of state-of-the-art office space, attracting businesses from across the globe and further cementing London’s reputation as a world-leading financial hub. Designed by the renowned architecture firm Eric Parry Architects, the skyscraper will feature cutting-edge design, offering both modern aesthetics and practical functionality.

The building’s distinct cylindrical form and glass façade will set it apart from its neighbours. A significant feature of the development is its commitment to sustainability, with the project expected to achieve high environmental performance standards. 1 Undershaft will be equipped with an innovative low-carbon heating and cooling system, along with solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems, reflecting the ongoing trend towards eco-conscious construction in the capital.

Public Spaces and Views Like Never Before

One of the standout features of 1 Undershaft is its dedication to public access. The building will include a stunning, free-to-access public garden on the 11th floor, offering visitors panoramic views of the city. The garden will feature a wide range of plants, providing a lush, green space that contrasts with the urban environment below.

At the very top of the skyscraper, visitors will be able to take in breathtaking views from Europe’s highest publicly accessible viewing gallery. This will not only be a great attraction for tourists but will also serve as a unique space for Londoners to experience the city from a new perspective.

Additionally, the tower will be home to a dedicated cultural space, located on the 72nd and 73rd floors, which will house an exhibition curated by the London Museum. This space will highlight the rich history and heritage of London, making it an ideal spot for both locals and visitors to learn more about the city’s fascinating past.

Overcoming Challenges and Moving Forward

The development of 1 Undershaft has not been without its challenges. The City of London Corporation’s planning applications sub-committee approved the project with 16 votes in favour and 7 votes against, after a number of revisions were made to address concerns from local residents and organisations. In particular, objections were raised about the loss of public space at nearby St Helen’s Square, with critics arguing that the new development could overshadow this area.

However, the revised plans included design changes that reduced the impact on St Helen’s Square and enhanced the public realm, leading to the approval of the project. This compromise highlights the city’s commitment to balancing modern development with the preservation of open public spaces.

Looking to the Future

With construction set to begin soon, 1 Undershaft promises to be a true testament to the City of London’s ambition and innovation. Once completed, it will not only redefine the skyline but also offer an array of opportunities for businesses and the public alike. The building’s blend of advanced technology, sustainability, and dedication to open spaces will ensure it becomes a defining feature of London’s ever-evolving cityscape.

