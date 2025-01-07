McLaughlin & Harvey hands over keys for Eden Campus

McLaughlin & Harvey has completed the construction and CAT A fit-out of Eden Campus, Unilever’s new UK headquarters. The site comprises two office blocks providing 290,000 square feet of commercial accommodation and a multi-storey car park in Kingston upon Thames, south-west London.

The construction of Eden Campus began in October 2022. Building A, an eight-storey office building with a basement is located on Eden Street and has a strong architectural identity, continuing the curved profile of Eden Street. Building B, a second, complimentary ten-storey office building with a basement, is located on Brook Street. The two offices are fully integrated and designed for long-term flexibility. The joint entrance off Brook Street creates a welcoming approach at ground level whilst defining the main reception area. This will also reinforce the new public realm being created nearby. A connecting bridge at the sixth-floor level creates a seamless internal transition to the proposed social and communal spaces on the sixth-floor of Building A.

The multi-storey car park on St James Road can accommodate 350 cars and 490 bikes. It has full electric charging infrastructure and changing facilities to facilitate sustainable commuting. It also has a landscaped roof garden.

At completion, Eden Campus achieved an Excellent BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment) rating, recognising McLaughlin & Harvey’s commitment to net zero by designing and delivering projects that are highly energy efficient, perform as designed when occupied, minimise carbon emissions and cost of ownership, and improve people’s health and wellbeing.

Following the practical completion and key handover, Jonathan Lawes, Director at Cube Real Estate, said:

“We are incredibly proud to have completed Unilever’s new UK headquarter campus. It is not just about the physical structure but more about the dreams, aspirations, and collective effort that have gone into making this project a reality. It’s a testament to what can be achieved when a group of talented individuals comes together with a shared vision and determination.”

Reflecting on the project, Michael Kieran, Construction Director at McLaughlin & Harvey, added:

“We are delighted to have reached Practical Completion of the Eden Campus project and hand over the keys to our Client, Cube Real Estate. The success of this exceptional project is a testament to the collaborative approach adopted by our design team, supply chain partners, project delivery team and the employer’s agent. We are extremely proud of the completed project and wish Unilever good luck as they embark on their fit-out.”

