Building on the foundations of our future

Yorkshire-based business donates 20,000 bricks to students at Leeds College of Building

Yorkshire-based manufacturer ACS Stainless Steel Fixings is committed to supporting educational institutions, helping the next generation of construction and manufacturing professionals to reach their full potential.

As part of the company’s ongoing commitment, ACS recently donated 20,000 bricks to Leeds College of Building – providing essential materials for students to practice their skills and enhance their hands-on learning experience.

ACS currently has 11 apprentices within its team – including six from Leeds Building College – and plan to welcome more early this year as the company recognises the important role apprentices play in not only shaping the business, but the future of the sector at large.

Speaking of the donation, Kate Robertson-Hart, Head of Marketing at ACS shared: “ACS is a forward-thinking company with a strong apprentice element to our team. The drive and ambition our young engineers bring with them is inspiring and we’re keen to support students in education as they begin their journey into the industry.”

Harvey Knowles, Apprentice Technical Engineer at ACS, joined the team from Leeds Building College and shared: “The donation of 20,000 bricks will be invaluable to the students studying this year and I hope to see some of them come through the apprenticeship scheme here.

“ACS is full of great people, and I’ve settled in well making some strong friendships too. The best thing is that ACS makes sure you get to experience all areas of the business, so I’ve really been able to understand the intricacies of how it all works – this is such a valuable experience and has really helped me to upgrade my knowledge. The strong link between ACS and Leeds Building College is brilliant.”

ACS is also dedicated to supporting the future of the industry and its longstanding industry colleagues with its CPD courses – with many fully certified. The courses have been created inhouse and empower those starting off in the industry right through to seasoned professionals keen to enhance their knowledge and skills across a variety of construction-based topics to ensure they stay up to date with the latest product developments and learn about the latest regulatory requirements.

Damien Mason-Harding, Curriculum Manager of Brickwork & Roofing, at Leeds Building College, concluded: “The ongoing support we receive from ACS is phenomenal and we can’t thank the team enough for their recent donation of the 20,000 bricks – not only were our students impressed with the size of the delivery, but the bricks are making a huge difference to their day-to-day learning. Partnerships with forward-thinking suppliers like ACS helps to futureproof the building industry and we’re thankful of our longstanding relationship with the team there.”

ACS is a leading manufacturer and designer of structural building components, including but not exclusive to wall ties, windposts, masonry support and brick slip systems – all essential components used for the construction of modern-day structures, large or small. The 117-strong team operate from a factory in Yorkshire.

Find out more about ACS here www.acsstainless.co.uk

