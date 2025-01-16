Comprehensive free learning platform launches for UK electrical apprentices

Electrical Safety First is proud to champion the launch of ACE:Electrical (the Apprentice Channel of Excellence), a groundbreaking new platform offering free, high-quality teaching and learning resources for all UK electrical apprentices.

This innovative channel, hosted on Learning Lounge, aims to empower the next generation of electricians with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their careers.

Accessible excellence for apprentices

From January 10, UK electrical apprentices enrolled with approved training providers will have access to an ever-expanding library of modular, bite-sized content at no cost.

Designed to complement hands-on learning, ACE:Electrical delivers expert-led modules covering key industry topics, from electrical protection systems to health and safety legislation.

New content will be added weekly, ensuring apprentices always have fresh resources to enhance their understanding and technical skills.

Industry icons and rising stars

ACE:Electrical is brought to life by a team of exceptional presenters, with Dave Austin, a revered figure in the electrical industry being joined by two rising stars: Veronica Jennings, winner of the Electrical Apprentice of the Year in 2022, and James Whelehan, a qualified electrician and QS. Together, they offer an engaging mix of experience and relatability, making the content both inspiring and accessible.

Tutor support and licensing options

ACE:Electrical isn’t just for apprentices. Electrical tutors at approved training centres can access a suite of tools to elevate their teaching. With a centre licence, tutors can monitor student progress, direct learners to specific modules, and seamlessly integrate ACE content into classroom lessons. This dual approach ensures that both apprentices and educators benefit from the platform’s extensive resources.

Building outstanding electricians

The mission of ACE:Electrical is clear: to help create a new generation of outstanding electricians. By offering free, expert-led resources to apprentices and invaluable teaching tools to tutors, the platform bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

What’s coming throughout January and February

The initial content roll-out for ACE:Electrical includes:

10 January : 4 modules on Protection Against Overcurrent Using Fuses

: 4 modules on Protection Against Overcurrent Using Fuses 17 January : 3 modules on Protection Against Overcurrent Using Circuit Breakers

: 3 modules on Protection Against Overcurrent Using Circuit Breakers 24 January : 3 modules on RCDs

: 3 modules on RCDs 31 January : 4 modules on Faults and Currents

: 4 modules on Faults and Currents February: Modules on bidirectional devices, electric shock protection, and health and safety legislation, plus the launch of Learning Pathways, a new structured learning system.

Enrol today

Apprentices and tutors can enrol now by visiting ace.learninglounge.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to access a transformative learning resource that is shaping the next generation of electrical professionals.

