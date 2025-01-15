CBRE Appoints New Director in Manchester Office Agency Team

Matt Shufflebottom joins leading team to support continued growth

CBRE has appointed leading North West office sector expert, Matt Shufflebottom, as Director within its Manchester Office Agency team.

Matt joins after nine years with Knight Frank, where he was a Partner. He brings more than a decade of expertise within the North West office market, and will be focusing on office leasing and occupier mandates in his new role at CBRE.

CBRE boasts a large, diverse office agency team within the North West covering all sectors, including growth areas such as flex and life sciences which continue to drive demand.

Joe Rigby, MD North, CBRE said “This is a key appointment for us, as we plan to double down on the market following a record breaking year across the region. Matt’s appointment will further cement and support our growth plans within the office agency team and we welcome him at a time when the market is reaching a turning point and expected to gather pace and strength throughout the year.”

Matt added: “I’m excited to join CBRE and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead. The Manchester team are market leaders in the office agency field and are renowned for providing best in class advice to our clients. I’m looking forward to adding my expertise to the team and building on their success.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals