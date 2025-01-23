Naismiths team in the South grows with new appointment

NATIONAL real estate consultancy Naismiths has appointed a new senior surveyor, boosting the business’ growth in the South.

Peter Norris joins the team with a wide variety of experience, having started in the industry as an apprentice aged 18 before completing a Higher National Certificate in Building Studies, as well as a master’s degree in Commercial Management at the University of Westminster. After becoming a chartered surveyor, Peter progressed to the position of associate director at consultancy BAQUS.

Peter has experience in sectors spanning healthcare, residential, education, leisure and commercial, and has recently spent time working on a self-employed basis as a project manager and quantity surveyor, completing various projects, including a golf club, for an ultra-high-net-worth individual in Hampshire that saw them develop a 400+ unit-strong residential portfolio. Other significant projects Peter has completed include a 50,000 sq. ft office building.

Now based in the business’ London office, Peter’s primary responsibility will be fund monitoring projects across Kent, Surrey and London. He is already working on a number of projects, including five care homes throughout the South East, notably a 70-bed care home in Westgate on Sea, as well as a variety of residential schemes in Kent and South London.

Peter said: “Having worked for myself for a number of years it felt like the right time for a change, and Naismiths is the perfect business for me to join at this point in my career. Most of my previous experience has been in quantity surveying so I’m looking forward to working with a variety of funders in London and developing my skills in that area, as well as learning more about Naismiths Analytics and how this can further support my clients.

“The team has been welcoming and from the very beginning I’ve had a fantastic rapport with everyone, particularly our directors Marcus Higgins and Ross Wilson, who were keen to get me on board and have helped me settle in. I’m now looking forward to getting out and spending more time on site to see our projects for myself.”



Ben Harwood, group chief executive, said: “It’s been an exciting few months for Naismiths and Edmond Shipway following our strategic partnership, and Peter is another fantastic addition to the team. We’re keen to continue to grow in the South, and we know Peter’s knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we progress.”

Naismiths is a modern yet mature national real estate consultancy with offices in eight cities across the UK. Earlier this year the business announced a strategic partnership with fellow consultancy Edmond Shipway. The joining up of these two industry-leading businesses has resulted in a stronger, more versatile organisation, capable of delivering an even higher level of expertise and support to clients across various sectors.

