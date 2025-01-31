Celebration ceremony marks start of new Staffordshire primary school build

A new primary school will be coming to Stafford this year, opening to students for the start of the new school intake for 2025/26.

Burleyfields Primary School will be located on Martin Drive in Stafford and will be part of the Creative Learning Partnership Trust, catering to demand for extra school positions in the area.

Led by Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson and Entrust, construction works will be delivered through the Constructing West Midlands framework on behalf of Staffordshire County Council.

The scheme will involve the construction of a new two-storey 2FE school with landscaping, car parking facilities, and pedestrian and vehicular paths – providing 420 places from reception to year six which will be opened in a phased approach year on year.

The school will have 15 classrooms in total and the build will also include a library, SEN rooms, hall, kitchen facilities, offices and breakout spaces for staff, alongside a studio.

Burleyfields has been commissioned as part of the Burleyfields housing development, which has provided 1600 homes in the area, and the primary school is the 10th school delivered for Staffordshire County Council using the Touchstone design model.

A ground-breaking ceremony on Friday 17th January marked the start of construction works and was attended by members of the school and stakeholders including G F Tomlinson, Staffordshire County Council, Entrust and the Creative Learning Partnership Trust.

Close liaison has been established with local residents to ensure they are kept up to date with site developments, and a delivery time management schedule has been put into place to minimise disruption to the surrounding area.

G F Tomlinson has vast experience working within the education sector, providing high quality school provision across the region. Through their long-standing relationship with Staffordshire County Council and Entrust, the contractor has delivered nine schools to date, the most recent being St Leonard’s Primary School and Beaconfields Primary School in Stafford.

The new cohort of students has been asked to imagine and design what they believe their new school will look like and colours and ideas will be incorporated into the final elements of the school design, giving back to the local community.

In line with social value commitments, G F Tomlinson will provide site tours and engagement events with the school, meeting local families with pupils who will join Burleyfields in the new school intake.

Group managing director of G F Tomlinson, Adrian Grocock, said: “It’s an honour to continue our long-standing relationship with Staffordshire County Council providing much needed educational provision in the region.

“Following our ground-breaking ceremony, we are well-positioned to deliver the build for this landmark primary school, ensuring much-needed primary and nursery places in the area.”

Staffordshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education including SEND, Jonathan Price, said: “It’s great to see the start of work on the new school, which is really important for the area and for the families in the new estate.

“It’s vital that we have sufficient school places for children from across the county and that our schools are fit for future learners. We know that having good facilities helps improve children’s learning, and once open with its state-of-the-art facilities, I’m sure children will thrive.

“The new school will also be one of the most sustainable in the County, which will help meet our target of reaching net zero by 2030. I look forward to seeing the school grow over the next few years.”

Sam Compton, CEO of The Creative Learning Partnership Trust said: “We as a Trust are delighted to support the Local Authority, the Department of Education and GF Tomlinson in the opening of Burleyfields Primary School. We are excited that Burleyfields will become part of our family of schools in our trust. As a trust, we have a mission to create transformational educative opportunities, promoting social justice and unlocking individual freedom.

Burleyfields Primary School will be part of the Burleyfields community offering a welcoming environment where children can flourish academically, creatively and socially. We look forward to welcoming the first cohort of children who will be walking the Burleyfields way.”

Rebecca Bell, Principal Designate, said “We have a strong culture of collaboration and look forward to meeting our new children and their families as they embark on their educational adventure.”

