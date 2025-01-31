Historic school transformation underway in Northamptonshire

ACCELERATING educational development, construction is underway to deliver a new design, technology, and science block at a 400 year-old+ school in Northamptonshire, transforming the campus for its students.

Leading multidisciplinary consultancy Pick Everard is working on the project at Wellingborough School on London Road, delivering architectural and civil engineering services alongside principal contractor Bowmer + Kirkland.

Though the project handover is set for the end of 2025, this is the first scheme in a much larger overarching transformation of the campus across the next 30 years.

The two and three storey building will feature new design and technology workshops, the largest lecture theatre on campus seating 220 students, as well as seminar rooms, office spaces, and computer lab connected by a large glass fronted modern reception.

The design and materials of the building have been closely collaborated on by Pick Everard and school stakeholders, helping mix the school’s heritage and history with modernity and innovation.

Dora Vestito, associate at Pick Everard, said: “This project is a brilliant example of how a modern building can pay service to and respect its history and heritage, which this school is steeped in.

“The space itself balances those modern and traditional touches, with a large glass front flooding the space with natural light, while the surrounding materials deliberately call back to a Victorian era, such as red brick and stone finishes.

“Once the 30-year masterplan for the campus, which we developed in partnership with the school, is complete, it will be a very impressive overarching vision, with new sports, science and teaching facilities, as well as a new art and theatre venue, within a greatly improved, wider landscape and open space design.

“Everyone at Pick Everard is proud to be playing a role in transforming this English institution.”

Though the current campus on the edge of Wellingborough was first developed almost 150 years ago in 1881, the school itself was founded as a Tudor-era grammar school in 1595 making it one of the oldest in the country.

Today, its 180,000 square metre site is home to mixed pupils from reception all the way to sixth form.

Gary Bradley, regional director at Bowmer + Kirkland, said: “We have worked alongside Pick Everard for more than 20 years – much of that time on educational projects – and are delighted to continue that relationship on this most prestigious of schools. We are proud to be building this excellent new design and technology centre.”

The project is targeting BREAAM Very Good for energy efficiency. Design has taken a fabric first approach with several sustainability aspects included such as PV roof panels, natural ventilation and thermal modelling performance measuring concurrent with construction to ensure optimum comfort levels for the occupiers and end users.

For more information on Pick Everard’s services, head to https://www.pickeverard.co.uk/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals