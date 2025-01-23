Construction begins on new carbon neutral fire station in Surrey

ENHANCING modern firefighting services and responding to vital community need, work on a new carbon neutral fire station is underway in Surrey, with work set to complete in 2026.

The existing Reigate Fire Station, located on Croydon Road, is set to be demolished to make way for a purpose-built 950 sq. m. facility, designed to meet the needs of firefighting crews and the communities they serve.

Facilities will include a new kitchen, gym and lounge space, with private rest rooms and shower facilities. A gender-neutral design will be central to the new fire station, as fire and rescue authorities look to encourage more diverse recruitment into the sector, as well as maximise space and cost efficiencies.

As a 24/7 operating base, energy management will also be central to the new fire station, with an all-electric and solar solution in place to ensure the facility fits in with the local, regional and national net zero drives.

Multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard is supporting the project, operating under the Surrey County Council Professional Services Framework to provide design services up to RIBA Stage 3, while acting in a technical advisory capacity from Stage 4 onwards. The firm was instructed by Surrey County Council and is working closely with contractor Neilcott Construction and the Council to bring the new design vision to life.

Chris Gilbert, associate director at Pick Everard, said: “Renovating and modernising fire estates is a crucial undertaking in the blue light sector, ensuring our emergency services have the tools at their disposal to respond quickly to critical need.

“The work being undertaken at Reigate is exemplary of this approach, with significant investment allowing for a build that is more responsive, adaptive and energy efficient, meeting the needs of an increasingly diverse and flexible workforce.

“We’re looking forward to our collaboration with Neilcott Construction and Surrey County Council, which will provide a comfortable and agile new space for crew members and a vital resource for the local community.”

As well as housing its fire crew, the new fire station at Reigate will also provide a space for the South East Coast Ambulance Service, as Surrey Fire and Rescue Service continue to work even closer with their blue light partners.

The investment by Surrey County Council forms part of a wider plan to modernise and improve fire and rescue services in the county, with further fire station renovations taking place in Chobham and Lingfield.

Training facility upgrades at Wray Park are also part of the wider plan, which is the largest single investment in training for frontline staff in Surrey Fire and Rescue Service’s history.

Chief Fire Officer at Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, Dan Quin said: “We are pleased to be making the necessary improvements to Reigate Fire Station. This investment means we can enhance and update our facilities and better serve our communities.

“I’d like to thank our staff, partners at Pick Everard and Neilcott Construction, residents and the community of Reigate for their support with this piece of work.”

Councillor Natalie Bramhall, Surrey County Council Cabinet Member for Property, Infrastructure, and Waste said: “We are delighted that Pick Everard are facilitating the upgrades at Wray Park. We are making significant investments in our Fire and Rescue Service to ensure that we are providing Surrey’s firefighters with modern, state-of-the-art facilities which align with our net zero carbon ambitions and are fit for the future.”

