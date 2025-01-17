New decarbonisation framework agreement helps public sector hit net-zero goals

Leading corporate services provider,NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS), has today unveiled a £500m framework agreement designed to help public sector organisations – including the NHS – decarbonise their estates.

The new Decarbonisation of Estates framework agreement helps the NHS achieve its ambition of becoming the world’s first net zero national health service, reaching net zero by 2040 for the emissions the NHS controls directly.

Work covered under the agreement includes internal and external wall insulation, ground source and air source heat pumps, electric heating solutions, photovoltaic systems, ventilation systems and lighting works as well as traditional works such as replacement of windows and doors, and solutions to tackle damp and mould in domestic properties.

The framework agreement has been designed via extensive consultation with the public sector and Greener NHS leads. Importantly, it enables estates managers to create greater value by combining decarbonisation works with their backlog investment works to create cleaner, greener and more attractive estates.

Anjub Ali, Senior Category Manager at NHS SBS commented:

“With the announcement of over £1bn for public sector decarbonisation in 2024’s Budget, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero confirmed funding for the next wave of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

“This new framework agreement will support the delivery of the NHS’s ambition in ‘Delivering a Net Zero Health Service’ and is a response to the profound and growing threat to health posed by climate change. It is geared towards helping the NHS modernise and decarbonise aged assets and buildings throughout the public sector’s estates.”

NHS SBS’s framework agreement allows for both further competition and direct award across seven geographical regions. Both public projects and domestic dwellings are in scope, and the framework agreement can be used by all NHS and wider public sector authorities, including local government and housing associations.

Suppliers awarded to the framework agreement include both well-known multinationals and small and medium-sized enterprises. All have been assessed on their ability to reduce the environmental impact of service delivery through the use of ground-breaking equipment, decreased energy and fuel consumption, and the monitoring of data of retrofit projects.

For more information about the Decarbonisation of Estates framework agreement contact the NHS SBS team at: sbs.hello@nhs.net.

For more information about NHS SBS framework agreements click: Framework Agreements | NHS SBS

