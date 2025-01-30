Delivering 1.5 Million Homes: Principle Calls for Better Coordination in Housing Strategy

The government’s ambitious target of delivering 1.5 million new homes this Parliament is a positive step, but significant challenges remain, warns Principle Estate Management.

With offices in Birmingham, London, and the North West, Principle manages 20,000 residential units across 400 developments nationwide. The firm believes that while policy changes are helping to remove some barriers, structural issues within planning, infrastructure, and construction must be addressed to ensure successful delivery.

Bob Simonds, Business Development Director at Principle, highlighted concerns around planning backlogs, stating:

“Developers are encouraged by commitments to speed up planning approvals, but local authorities lack the capacity to process the rising number of applications efficiently, leading to delays.”

Beyond planning, infrastructure limitations pose another major hurdle. Upgrades to electricity, gas, water, and sewerage systems will be essential to support new developments. Simonds noted that the growing demand for electric vehicle charging, for example, will place additional strain on the National Grid, which is already struggling to meet demand.

The construction sector itself must also scale up to meet the challenge. Simonds emphasised the need for workforce development, adding:

“Developers need skilled professionals at every level, from bricklayers to electricians, to ensure projects progress at the required pace.”

Ultimately, Principle argues that only through better coordination between local authorities, developers, and infrastructure providers can the housing sector rise to the challenge of delivering the homes the country needs.

