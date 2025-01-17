Gwent police complete move into sustainable facility in Abergavenny

DESIGNED as a new base to enhance neighbourhood policing services, the new multi-million-pound eco-friendly police facility in Abergavenny has officially opened its doors for duty.

Located on the A465 in Llanfoist, the new purpose-built home of Gwent police covers the local authority areas of Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport, and Torfaen in Wales.

The Heddlu Gwent Police facility, which has been strategically positioned for rapid response via the ‘Heads of Valley Road’, will enable Gwent’s neighbourhood team to easily cover the town centre on foot, while a customer facing counter service will be retained in Abergavenny Town Hall.

Multi-disciplinary consultancy firm Pick Everard was behind the scheme, operating through Perfect Circle to deliver project management and NEC supervisor services alongside contractor Willmott Dixon. Accelerated under the SCAPE Consultancy framework, the completed project has been rated BREEAM Excellent and was recognised at the National Considerate Constructors Scheme for its positive impact on the region.

Thomas Bean, senior project manager at Pick Everard, said: “This has been a highly rewarding project to bring a key policing hub in Wales up to modern standards. It required our expertise to help navigate brownfield land development and build a facility that would serve the region effectively.

“The new base was also crucial for public confidence, with a location close to the town centre and the A465, enabling rapid vehicle response.

“Now complete, the facility provides a functional and practical modern workplace for officers and staff. As Gwent police’s greenest base to date, the new scheme sets a new benchmark for balancing operational needs with sustainable credentials.”

On the roof of the building, photovoltaic solar panels have been installed with battery storage located inside the facility that will maximise the efficiency of usage of the solar energy produced.

The site has a total of 30 parking spaces, including five standard electric vehicle charging spaces and two accessible spaces, including one accessible electric vehicle charging bay.

In addition to its advanced energy features, the site also includes various ecological enhancements, including a drainage balance pond and wildlife underpasses to ensure safe passage for wildlife.

‘Frog ladders’ enable reptiles to climb out if they fall into drainage gullies, while bat boxes, bird boxes, native hedge planting, and a bug hotel for invertebrates also form part of the scheme.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Jo Stevens, Secretary of State for Wales, said: “We know the public wants to see neighbourhood policing increased and for services to be properly resourced to tackle crime.



“That’s why we have announced that we will recruit 13,000 neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs to do just that.



“The new police facility in Abergavenny will ensure that the local Gwent Police officers have a visible base in the town and can help keep the streets safe.



“Officers and the Welsh public can be clear that the UK Government will support police to make the improvements they need.”



The Gwent Police estate is the responsibility of the Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd. She said: “I would like to thank the Secretary of State for formally opening our new police base in Abergavenny.

“This new facility, combined with the service desk in Abergavenny Town Hall, provides the best of both worlds; an accessible location for residents to access face to face services, and a modern operational base for officers and staff.



“Ensuring that Gwent Police has the resources and facilities it needs to prioritise a visible policing presence in our communities is one of the commitments I have made to the people of Gwent. The new base will enable Gwent Police to increase its visibility in Abergavenny and the surrounding area and provide local teams with a base that is fit for the future.”

The completion of the Heddlu Gwent Police facility follows the successful delivery of a brand-new headquarters for South Wales police by Pick Everard, showcasing its ever-growing blue light portfolio.

For more information on Pick Everard and the services it provides, visit: www.pickeverard.co.uk/

