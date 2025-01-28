Have your say on vision for new Queensferry community hub

A consultation has opened on proposals to deliver new, fit for purpose services and more school places that support Queensferry’s growing population

Residents are being asked to share their feedback on new ideas to create a community campus on Burgess Road, bringing together more modern services in a central location for the whole of Queensferry.

Plans for the new project, which have been designed using the findings of past consultations and reports, focus on:

A new Early Years Centre on the north end of Burgess Park , providing children with better quality outdoor space and a modern environment for learning and development.

, providing children with better quality outdoor space and a modern environment for learning and development. Enhancing greenspace and extending Burgess Park by removing the Road Depot on adjacent land.

by removing the Road Depot on adjacent land. Moving an improved and larger Queensferry library to the campus , with more community spaces and provision to deliver expanded services with our partners.

, with more community spaces and provision to deliver expanded services with our partners. Providing additional classrooms at Queensferry Primary School by moving the Early Years facility to a new building and repurposing space within the school.

by moving the Early Years facility to a new building and repurposing space within the school. Expanding playground space at Queensferry Primary School, replacing existing buildings in poor condition.

The proposals for the hub are part of the Queensferry Living Well Locally project to help make Queensferry greener, healthier and safer for everyone.

The project aligns with the 20-minute neighbourhood strategy to help local people meet most of their daily needs within a short walk, wheel or cycle from their home.

Information on further plans to improve walking, wheeling and cycling connections to shops, services, and facilities in the local area will follow as related projects are developed.

Councillor Val Walker, Culture and Communities Convener, said:

With Queensferry’s population continuing to grow, we need more school places to meet demand, while some of our existing community buildings are reaching the end of their usable life and are no longer fit for purpose. We firmly believe that doing nothing is not an option, and we need to invest in local community facilities for today and tomorrow. We are looking to deliver this through a place-based approach that reflects what people in the area want and need.

We are keen to hear from as many people as possible who use services in the area. The proposals have been designed partly using the feedback from previous engagement, but we need to make sure they work for everyone. This consultation is a fantastic opportunity to make sure people’s views are heard and considered when plans are developed in more detail.

Councillor Joan Griffiths, Education, Children and Families Convener, said:

We know from previous engagement that people would like modern community services and facilities in a central location that is easy for people from all over the local area to access. Our ideas for a new community hub on Burgess Road address these issues.

The proposals for the new early years centre and expanded primary school have the potential to create a modern learning and development environment for children in Queensferry, while allowing us to provide vital new classroom spaces.

The survey is now live on the Consultation Hub and will run until Monday 21st April. A number of in-person events will be held in venues across Queensferry, where officers will be available to discuss plans and listen to people’s views.

The first of these will take place on Thursday 6th February at Queensferry Library (12pm – 2pm) and Scotmid Co-Op (4pm – 6pm). Details of further dates and times will be published on the Council’s website and Consultation Hub. Beyond this, the project team is also meeting with local community groups and organisations as part of the consultation process.

