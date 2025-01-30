Next phase of Kirklees Council’s Our Cultural Heart development approved

Plans for the second phase of Kirklees Council’s Our Cultural Heart development received a green light today, paving the way for a flagship new museum and art gallery in Huddersfield town centre.

Construction on Phase One of Our Cultural Heart, led by contractor BAM, is now well underway, with the former Queensgate Market building being transformed into a vibrant food hall and adjoining new community library.

The approved ‘Section 73’ planning application focusses on Phase Two of the masterplan, which includes the major refurbishment of the Grade II Listed building on Princess Alexandra Walk that, until recently, housed the town’s library.

The designs by architect FCBStudios will see the historic four-storey building become a flagship museum and art gallery, helping to attract more visitors to the town and creating exciting opportunities for local businesses and the region’s culture sector.

A sympathetically designed extension to the north will enhance accessibility and create uninterrupted connections to the surrounding spaces. Public access will be via a new ramp unlocking universal access to the historic entrance to the south and level access to the new extension.

Cabinet have also just approved the release of around £5.4m from the overall Our Cultural Heart project budget, which will be used to progress the procurement of a construction contractor and final design work for Phase Two, with a view to starting on site in early 2026.

Councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said:

“This is another important milestone for Our Cultural Heart. The new museum and art gallery will become a key cultural destination for Yorkshire and showcase the huge mix of talent we have across the region. Not only will this project attract more visitors to our town centre and boost Kirklees’ economy, it will also ensure the long-term preservation and vitality of one of our most cherished buildings.

“Regeneration is not just about bricks and mortar. Our ambition is to give local people and visitors more reasons to spend time in the town centre. By increasing footfall, and in turn commercial opportunities, our plans will also benefit existing and future businesses from all sectors. Thriving businesses in turn provide employment opportunities for our communities.

“Huddersfield has a bright future, and I am proud to be part of it.”

