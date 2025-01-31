Hochiki Europe Named Fire Detection Company of the Year by Building and Facilities News

Hochiki Europe, a leading provider of innovative fire detection and life safety solutions, is proud to announce it has been named Fire Detection Company of the Year by Building and Facilities News. This prestigious award recognises Hochiki Europe’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and reliability in the fire safety industry.

Building and Facilities News highlighted Hochiki Europe’s extensive product portfolio, dedication to customer service, and continuous investment in research and development as key factors in their decision. The award also acknowledged the company’s contributions to advancing fire safety standards and its strong reputation within the building and facilities management sector.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award from Building and Facilities News,” said Shinsuke Kubo, Managing Director at Hochiki Europe. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality fire detection solutions that protect lives and property. This award inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in the fire safety industry.”

Hochiki Europe provides comprehensive fire safety solutions to a diverse range of industries, including commercial property, healthcare, education, industrial, transportation and spaces of cultural and historical importance.

This award further solidifies Hochiki Europe’s position as a global leader in the fire detection industry, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to its customers.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals