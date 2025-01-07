Kenilworth’s new swimming pool benefits from HS2 grant

An ambitious project to redevelop Abbey Fields Swimming Pool in Kenilworth is to receive additional funding from the HS2 Community & Environment Fund (CEF).

The £75,000 HS2 grant has been awarded to Warwick District Council (WDC) to support external landscaping and groundwork improvements as part of the multi-million-pound investment in the town’s community swimming facilities.

Located within the site of an ancient scheduled monument on Abbey Fields, the pool was originally built in the 1890s. Newer buildings were developed in the 1930s, 1960s and 1980s – with the latter being demolished in 2022 to make way for a full redesign and rebuild project.

Once developed, the new facility will provide state-of-the-art swimming facilities including family and learner pools with moveable floors to accommodate all ages and abilities. In addition, a multi-use community space will include a café and outdoor terrace.

Funding from HS2 will go towards creating an engaging outdoor space surrounding the new pool building, featuring footpaths, landscaping and public seating areas, all sensitively designed to blend in with the historic location.

Following a delay caused by the discovery of extensive medieval remains on the site, construction work on the new buildings began in May with completion due in summer 2026.

Councillor Jim Sinnott, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Leisure at Warwick District Council, said:

“The Council is making a huge investment in this exciting project to provide Kenilworth and the wider district with the additional swimming pools required to meet the needs of a growing population. We very much welcome the additional funding we will receive from the HS2 which will make a significant contribution to our aim of creating a wonderful asset for the whole community.”

The Abbey Fields Swimming Pool project is one of over 300 initiatives to be awarded funding from HS2’s Community & Environment (CEF) and Business & Local Economy Fund (BLEF).

So far, HS2 Ltd has awarded over £17 million to 320 community projects since the funds were launched in 2017. Projects in the West Midlands, including Greater Birmingham, Warwickshire and Staffordshire, have received just over £3.5 million.

HS2’s community and business funds are managed and administered on behalf of HS2 Ltd by the charity Groundwork UK.

HS2’s CEF and BLEF schemes will provide up to £40 million in funding throughout the construction of HS2, supporting community groups and business partnerships to deliver projects that will improve the environment or bring direct benefits to local people and local economies.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals