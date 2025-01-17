Linear Group Reveal Successes and Strong Forward Order Book for 2025

Leading contracting and fit out specialists Linear Group has announced a string of significant project wins and completions as it looks ahead to a strong projected 2025.

Driven by a number of successful bids across the Group, specifically in its main operating arms – Linear Design & Construct; Linear Projects, in both England and Scotland; and Linear Building Compliance, the company turnover is set to surpass £75m.

Commenting on the recent successes and forward order book, Stephen Holmes, CEO, Linear Group, said, “Our diverse offering across our three core business means we can compete and deliver on many fronts. From small to medium size Main Contract Projects through Linear Design & Construct to a range of both specialist and large, complex subcontract packages through Linear Projects and more recently our Maintenance & Remedial offering through Linear Building Compliance. We are in a very good place heading into our next Financial Year with 75% of our order book already full in all businesses.”

Established in 2018, Linear Design & Construct (LDC) is the Group’s main contracting arm, who will achieve an increase in turnover to £35m in the year ahead. With a focus on steady year on year growth, the business has delivered successful project completions and growth with a greater awareness of capability and expertise across the £1m to £15m project market.

Recent bid successes include:

50 Bothwell Street, Office Extension and Refurbishment, Glasgow £11m

Skypark Fit-out, Glasgow £1.5m

The Fringe Offices, Edinburgh £5m

Dunbar Golf Clubhouse & Driving Range £3.5m

Glencadam Distillery Visitors Centre & VIP Suite, Brechin. £6m

PWC Office Fit Out- Aurora Building Glasgow £3m

Another key area of focus for LDC has been across the Hub Frameworks which has led to noticeable increase in public sector tenders as Local Authorities look to refurbish existing properties. Testament to this is the recent selection as Preferred Bidder to deliver the Strathclyde Park Water Sports Centre, which is close to home for the team, and will commence late summer 2025.

With over 30 years of operation, Linear Projects Scotland and England has forged a strong reputation within the industry, both North and South of the Border. By offering a multi-package fit out expertise coupled with an ability to be flexible to client needs, this has driven constant growth and continues to deliver repeat business.

Recent project wins in Scotland include:

Blackrock, Ceilings and Partitions Package

Dunfermline College, SFS, Partitions & Ceilings

St Andrews Square, high end fit out

NATIH Building, Multi Package

Dumfries High School, Partitions Package

Liberton High School, SFS, Partitions and Ceilings Packages

Recent project wins and completions in England include:

Trafford Gardens, Manchester, Residential

Wilmslow Police Station, Fit Out

Eye Witness Sheffield, Residential

Deloitte Manchester, Cat B fit out

Across Scotland and England, these projects have delivered a combined value to the Group of £26m.

The Group’s specialist Fire Compartmentation and Fire Door Maintenance business, Linear Building Compliance (LBC), has seen steady growth since it was established in 2022. The expert nature of this field has allowed the team to demonstrate their capability and drive growth through high quality delivery. This has led to LBC and Linear Fire Safety being appointed on multiple frameworks giving excellent continuity of work into 2025 and beyond.

