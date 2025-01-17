OCS independently recognised as the top FM company to work for in the UK

OCS listed number 36 in the top 100 companies to work for in the UK based on Glassdoor employee feedback.

In a study released by Sky News’ blog on 13th January 2025, OCS was listed as the 36th best company to work for in the UK and the only facilities management company to be listed in the top 100. The survey carried out by employee development platform Zensai, used feedback provided through Glassdoor to rank companies in order of the best to work for in the UK.

Glassdoor empowers job seekers with straight-from-the-source insights and reviews. Receiving a listing inside the top 40 amongst other well recognised brands such as Apple, Dell and Microsoft, further demonstrates OCS’s commitment to making people the best that they can be. The score of 4.4/5 on the platform and the position of 36 in the league table further solidifies the importance of the continual development of its people.

Commenting on the result of the study, Daniel Dickson, CEO of OCS UK and Ireland said, “This study is independent validation of our focus on the development of our team and the positive culture we have built at OCS. As a business we are focused on making both people and places the best they can be. To be the only facilities management company to make it into the top 100 is a fantastic achievement which demonstrates that we are truly living our purpose as an organisation.”

