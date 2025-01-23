Morro gets green light for Hackney 150-bed co-living scheme

Morro, Scape Group’s co-living developer, has been granted planning permission for its 150-home co-living scheme on Kingsland Road in Haggerston. The plans, revised from a previously approved 2020 submission, include an extra 31 homes whilst maintaining the same visual and heritage impact.

The approved proposal features an enhanced amenity offering, including a gym, co-working spaces and a landscaped rooftop accessible to all residents. Residents will also benefit from the site’s excellent connectivity, located just 300 metres from Haggerston Overground Station with regular connections to the Victoria Line via Highbury and Islington, as well as Shoreditch and the City. The scheme, which backs onto the Regent’s Canal, is just a 15-minute walk to the green spaces of London Fields.

The development will revitalise a currently vacant 0.2-hectare site providing best-in-class accommodation. The scheme will support Hackney in reaching its housing targets as well as providing over 1,500 sqm of affordable workspace to the area. In addition, renewable technologies such as solar PV will feature alongside delivering direct and indirect jobs both during construction and in operation.

This is the fourth major co-living scheme in the capital that Morro has secured planning permission for, following approvals in Surrey Quays, Hackney Wick and Walthamstow – indicating the team’s commitment to bringing a diverse range of much-needed housing solutions to the London market.

Neil Smith, Managing Director at Morro and Scape Group, said: “At Morro, we are committed to providing flexible, thoughtful, and well-designed housing that meet the needs of contemporary city living. We’re delighted to be working closely with Veretec, Ab Rogers Design, Nicola Harding Design and Hackney Council to transform this site into high quality, canal-side living and contribute to the rich and dynamic character of the area.

Work is expected to start on site towards the end of the year.

