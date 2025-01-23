Plans submitted for 100% affordable homes on former Accrington railway land

Planning application submitted for sustainable residential development on 1.55-acre site

Development to deliver mix of 32 houses and eight cottage flats to meet local housing needs

Scheme will provide 100% affordable housing through partnership with registered provider

Salford-based builder, Watson, has submitted plans to transform a 1.55-acre site on Charter Street, Accrington into 40 new homes. The development represents the latest chapter in the regeneration of this key site, which previously contained railway sidings, an engine shed, and a sports club and was recently acquired from Hyndburn Council.

The proposed development comprises 32 houses and eight cottage flats, all of which will be delivered as affordable homes through partnership with a registered housing provider. The scheme has been carefully designed to complement the surrounding area while maximising the potential of this emerging housing allocation site.

Located off Charter Street, the development will benefit from good transport links and proximity to Accrington town centre. It will also provide adequate parking and attractive landscaping to create a desirable new neighbourhood.

Rob Watson, director at Watson, said: “This planning submission represents an important step forward in bringing new life to this historic site. We have extensive experience in delivering high-quality affordable homes across Lancashire and look forward to working with our partners to create a development that meets local housing needs and contributes positively to the area.”

Subject to planning approval, the development will transform a key site in Accrington, providing much-needed affordable homes. This latest scheme adds to Watson’s strong track record in delivering affordable housing across the North West, with more than 1,210 homes completed and 659 currently in development.

