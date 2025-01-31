New partner boosts project management offering at Knight Frank

Knight Frank has added to its consultancy services in Scotland with the appointment of experienced project manager David Robertson.

David joins the independent commercial property consultancy from Gardiner & Theobald where he was a director, working across several high-profile commercial property projects. A chartered quantity surveyor, previous experience also includes roles at Axiom Project Services and Thomson Bethune.

In recent years David managed the development of Edinburgh’s award-winning New Eidyn, the residential offering at St James Quarter, the construction of the purpose-built 7,800-capacity Hive Stadium for Edinburgh Rugby, and refurbishment works across 180,000 sq. ft. at Atlantic Quay Glasgow on behalf of the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service and Department for Work and Pensions.

One of David’s first responsibilities at Knight Frank will be managing the £200 million transformation project at Port Hamilton, Edinburgh, which will become Lloyds Banking Group’s main Scottish base. Work includes a full redesign with energy-efficient upgrades, a new café, fitness centre and creative spaces.

Alasdair Steele, head of Scotland commercial at Knight Frank, said: “David is a welcome addition to the team with a wealth of experience managing best-in-class projects. His expertise adds another layer to our existing building consultancy offering, meaning we can now support current and future clients with project management services across all sectors.”

David Roberston added: “Joining Knight Frank marks the start of an exciting chapter in my career. The firm has a great reputation in Scotland and I’m looking forward to leading the growth and development of its project management arm, starting with the refurbishment at Port Hamilton.”

