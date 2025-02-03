Bringing opportunity to life as Clowes Developments adds Kevin McFarlane, Asset Management Director to the Board of Directors

Kevin McFarlane has been appointed as a member of Clowes Developments’ Board of Directors with effect from the 1st February 2025.

Kevin started his career at Clowes as a trainee in 2007. After initially leaving to widen his experience elsewhere, Kevin re-joined the Group in 2017. Since 2020, he has led the company’s Asset Management department based at Ednaston Park, overseeing the day to day and strategic management of the Group’s diverse land and property portfolio, with responsibility for identifying and maximising opportunities, whilst minimising exposure to risk.

Commenting on his promotion, Kevin McFarlane commented,

“I feel honoured to join the Board of Directors.

Having worked for the company for nearly a decade, I realise that opportunities such as this don’t come around too often, and I am extremely grateful for the trust that David, Tom and the other Board Directors have placed in me.

I am excited about what the future holds, and I will endeavour to make a positive contribution as the business continues to evolve and move forward”

Managing Director of Clowes Developments, Thomas Clowes added,

“This is my first appointment to the Board in my role as Managing Director and I couldn’t think of anyone better. Brass tacks, Kevin has been responsible for effectively half the groups value and without him and his team the business simply couldn’t function the way it does. I’m looking forward to seeing Kevin push on in his new role and enhancing this critical element of the business.”

Clowes Developments is one of the UK’s largest privately owned property groups. Clowes holds over 3,000 acres of land and 15,000 residential plots in 130 development sites across the country, including more than 50 office and business parks. In a return to ‘business as usual’ after a record-breaking couple of years, the group has presented their recent financial statement with turnover of £154.7m and operating profit of £23m for the financial year 2023-24.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals