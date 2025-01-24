Newsteer Occupier Advisory Team achieves 1 Million sq ft of commercial space transactions in first year

Newsteer’s Occupier Advisory Team is celebrating a highly successful first year, having transacted over 1 million square feet of commercial space across key UK cities. The team’s achievements include a standout deal for Auto Trader, securing their new headquarters in Manchester.

Formed in January 2024, the Occupier Advisory Team, led by Director Stephen Downey, has quickly made its mark in the industry by supporting clients with strategic advice and tailored real estate solutions.

“We’ve had an incredibly successful first year, surpassing all expectations,” said Stephen Downey. “Our occupier-only approach has been central to our success. By acting exclusively in the interests of tenants, we’re able to offer independent, conflict-free advice that delivers optimal results for our clients. This year, we’ve successfully supported clients with several significant acquisitions, and we look forward to continuing that momentum into 2025.

A key highlight of the team’s first year is its work with Auto Trader, securing a new, state-of-the-art headquarters at No. 3 Circle Square in Manchester. The 130,000 sq ft space spans seven floors, featuring a private rooftop terrace, and is set to be completed in April 2025. The building will be a model of sustainability, achieving net-zero carbon in construction, BREEAM Excellent, NABERS 5-star accreditation, and an EPC A rating. The headquarters will accommodate Auto Trader’s HQ function and reflect the company’s commitment to both sustainability and employee well-being.

“We are delighted to have advised Auto Trader in this landmark deal for Auto Trader. The relocation is part of a broader trend we’re seeing, where businesses are prioritising high-quality office environments to attract and retain top talent. Today’s office isn’t just a place to work; it’s an essential part of driving business growth and employee satisfaction.”

Stephen Downey, Director, Newsteer Occupier Advisory

The Auto Trader deal is one of the largest regional office transactions in the North West, underscoring the team’s expertise in the regional market. Newsteer’s Occupier Advisory Team offers a full range of services, including portfolio strategy, confidential property searches, site selection, lease negotiations, re-gears, and both freehold and leasehold disposals.

Newsteer’s Occupier Advisory team is one of a range of specialist services provided by Newsteer, which celebrated five years of successful operations in 2024. Newsteer’s emphasis on building strong relationships and delivering truly independent advice has supported the company’s rapid growth, with Occupier Advisory being the latest branch of the company to showcase its success.

For more information, please visit www.newsteer.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals