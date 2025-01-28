OP partners with Epson to deliver hybrid workplace at The Clarendon Works, Watford

OP has successfully partnered with global technology leader Epson, to design and deliver its transformative 30,000 sq ft UK headquarters at The Clarendon Works in Watford.

The leading office interior design consultancy has completed a fast-track project, which reflects Epson’s transition from a conventional office, to one that supports hybrid working.

The new office, spread across two floors, incorporates a range of flexible workspaces, creating a modern, green, and collaborative environment.

Breakout areas are positioned at the heart of the office, with abundant natural light and external views, enhancing connectivity and foot traffic between floors. These spaces are strategically placed near staircases to ensure flow, encouraging employee interaction and engagement.

A key component of the redesign was ensuring that the space would cater not only to employees but also provide flexibility for customer interaction. The dedicated demonstration space allows Epson to showcase its products in a dynamic environment, complete with meeting rooms and a product display area.

OP’s design reflects the building’s industry-leading sustainability credentials, as well as Epson’s, who are in the top 1% of their industry for sustainability according to independent accessors EcoVadis. It uses existing furniture, environmentally responsible products, and incorporates extensive planting throughout the office.

Neil Brookhouse, Operations Manager at OP, attributed the success of the project to the seamless collaboration between OP and Epson’s teams.

He said: “The biggest challenge was time. With a firm deadline to meet, we needed to create an inspiring and functional space within a 12-week programme.

“Through constant communication and collaboration with Epson’s UK and European teams, and the support of our construction software, we were able to complete the project two weeks ahead of schedule.”

“OP’s delivery of our new UK headquarters at The Clarendon Works has been exceptional from start to finish. Their honest on-site management and professional approach made the entire process seamless, while their flexible design management helped us achieve our vision for a modern hybrid workplace. The team’s practical approach to problem-solving and ability to adapt to our program requirements was impressive, ultimately delivering our 30,000 sq ft space ahead of schedule. Their collaborative spirit and technical expertise in handling complex installations proved invaluable throughout the project.”

Lee Roberts, Epson UK

