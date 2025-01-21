BW: Workplace Experts completes transformation of Virgin Media O2 Paddington HQ

BW: Workplace Experts has completed the major Cat B fit out of Virgin Media O2’s London headquarters in Paddington – the new home for its London-based teams and its first major office space investment since the two brands merged in June 2021.

The ambitious 81,750 sq. ft office spans six floors, plus additional ground floor space, and includes large areas for team collaboration, hosting visitors and a variety of private and open work areas. Standout features include a prestigious ground floor client experience area, and a space on the ninth floor focused entirely on collaboration, with a conference suite, boardroom, multi-functional dining and social space, and a 130-capacity event studio. Every floor further includes areas designed to facilitate naturally occurring conversations. These ‘accidental meeting points’ are opposite the lift lobby of each floor and serve to bring employees closer together into one team – a key goal for the new office and cornerstone of the merger.

BW: Workplace Experts delivered each floor to reflect the wide range of services offered by Virgin Media O2 and what its customers use its connectivity for, from gaming and music-themed floors, through to sports, streaming and more. This resulted in over 350 individual finishes and 75 light fitting types, 22 being feature lighting, to match the individual look and feel of each floor. All existing services were then carefully managed by the team to achieve both aesthetics and functionality. This included overcoming challenges presented by the highly congested ceiling when applying acoustic spray to the soffit. This was achieved through excellent RCP site coordination to meticulously arrange the exposed services and attain the impressive clear ceiling heights.

Diversity and inclusion was also a key consideration from the start, and the site features gender-neutral toilets, study and retreat spaces for neurodivergent colleagues, and multi-faith rooms with Wudu facilities. Colour schemes were also reviewed to ensure tonal contrast and improve the experience for any employee who is partially sighted, while sufficient space has been provided in meeting rooms and other spaces to ensure wheelchair access.

Committed to supporting Virgin Media O2’s ESG strategy ‘the Better Connections Plan’, BW: Workplace Experts met criteria for acoustics, material selection, air quality and waste management, and the building is on track to achieve the highest levels of sustainable certifications in the UK; BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Platinum. The team also added social value by creating a local partnership with the nearby Edward Wilson Primary School, investing 98 volunteering hours as well as local materials, including those repurposed from the Virgin Media O2 project, to paint the playground walls, deliver new bug houses to encourage biodiversity, and reimagine the dated library for pupils to enjoy. The library refurbishment includes a new stage that can also be used for drama performances, whiteboards, beanbag seating and new book shelving.

Paul Kavanagh, Operations Director at BW: Workplace Experts, comments: “Our work has completely transformed Virgin Media O2’s new London office headquartersin Paddington. Through extensive attention to detail and dedicated workshops with the client, we delivered numerous individual finishes to help achieve the unique look and feel of each floor. The result is a workspace that reflects the collaboration of the Virgin Media O2 teams, bringing their vision to life through every individual fit out detail. We are blown away by the seamless end result and we are also proud to have worked closely towards achieving sustainability targets and leave a positive impact on the local community by fostering a relationship with the Edward Wilson Primary School in Paddington, which the Virgin Media O2 office team can continue to build on.”

Rodney Hogg, Property Director at Virgin Media O2, said: “Moving our London HQ to Paddington is an important milestone for us, providing a vibrant, state-of-the-art office space for our people to get together in person and collaborate, while also supporting our flexible working culture.

“BW: Workplace Experts and Gensler have more than met our expectations in the design and delivery of this bespoke site, with floors that reflect the entertainment services we provide to millions of customers, and supporting our Better Connections Plan through being on track to achieve the highest possible levels of certifications for sustainability.”

Harry Noble, Director, CBRE Occupier Project Management, said: “We are proud to have played a pivotal role in the acquisition and establishment of Virgin Media 02’s new London headquarters, from transaction management and brokerage through to project management. As strategic partners from the outset, our service lines have ensured a seamless process from property search through to successful project delivery.”

The project was completed by BW:Workplace Experts alongside project partners CBRE, Gensler, MIX and Ramboll UK.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals