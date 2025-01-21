Panattoni acquires strategic 11.8-acre site for prime logistics hub in Bognor Regis

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has announced the acquisition of an 11.8-acre site in Bognor Regis, marking its fourth strategic land purchase in the South Coast region in the past two years, following acquisitions in Crawley, Burgess Hill, and Brighton, all along the M23 corridor.

Amid a scarcity of land for new developments and the growing trend of repurposing older Grade B facilities, this new site aims to address the significant mismatch between supply and demand in the South Coast region.

Purchased from Hanbury Developments, the site will form part of Panattoni’s expanding mid-box development programme, designed to target undersupplied markets with sustainable and versatile logistics solutions.

Located adjacent to established units occupied by Amazon and Rolls Royce, the site offers access to 3.8 million unique addresses within a 50-mile radius. This proximity, combined with excellent transport links via the A29 dual carriageway, positions the development as a key logistics hub for businesses.

Plans have been submitted for the speculative development, with construction expected to commence in June 2025 and completion anticipated in Q3 2026. The site will host three industrial units measuring 30,534 sq ft, 58,328 sq ft, and 111,137 sq ft, with a combined footprint of 200,000 sq ft, offering exceptional flexibility to accommodate diverse tenant needs.

Sustainability remains a key focus for Panattoni, with the logistics park targeting a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating and an EPC ‘A’ energy efficiency standard. Key features include roof-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, rainwater harvesting, 15% rooflights to maximise natural daylight, and electric vehicle charging points. These initiatives demonstrate Panattoni’s focus on reducing environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency.

David McGougan, Development Director at Panattoni commented on the news, saying: “The acquisition of this prime site in Bognor Regis is a step forward in delivering our South Coast strategy, offering strategically located logistics solutions in unsupplied market. Situated in a prime Sussex location with access to millions of consumers, this development offers an exceptional opportunity, combining cost-efficient units for future tenants.

“As part of the strategy this will be our fourth acquisition in the last two years, developing our mid-box speculative portfolio in the South Coast, we commit to continuing our mid-box developments with further acquisition in the near future.”

Panattoni was advised by LSH on the acquisition of the Bognor Regis site, while Hanbury Developments was represented by SHW.

