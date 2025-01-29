Prime 25-Acre Site in Warwickshire Sold for 230-Home Development

Specialist land development and property consultancy Mather Jamie, in partnership with Howkins & Harrison, has successfully brokered the sale of a 25-acre site in Bulkington, Warwickshire.

Acting as joint agents on the sale, Howkins & Harrison represented the landowners, while Mather Jamie was instructed by Tarmac, the land promoter.

The development, located on Lancing Road, with access from Nuneaton Road and Bramcote Close has outline planning permission for 230 new homes and was acquired by leading residential developer Taylor Wimpey.

Commenting on the sale on behalf of Mather Jamie, Associate Director, Karla Williams said “We’re thrilled to see this project take shape. Bulkington’s prime location near the M69 and M6 offers excellent transport links to Coventry and Leicester, making it a highly attractive option for future homeowners.

Jeff Paybody from Howkins & Harrison added “Bulkington is a vibrant village with a community of over 6,000 residents and a range of established amenities. Adding quality housing here will not only enhance the local economy but also make the village an even more appealing destination for new homeowners.”

A spokesperson from Taylor Wimpey said “We’re passionate about creating homes that meet real community needs. This project gives us the chance to provide essential housing in this part of Warwickshire. The Reserved Matters application has been submitted and we are looking forward to seeing our plans come to fruition.”

Taylor Wimpey plc, one of the UK’s largest homebuilders, constructs over 15,000 high-quality homes across the country each year, committed to providing sustainable, community-focused developments.

