Story Homes submits plans for 155 new homes in Swarthmoor

Story Homes is pleased to announce the submission of a full planning application for a new residential development in the village of Swarthmoor.

The planning application for 155 new high quality homes has been submitted to Westmorland & Furness Council, and will make an important contribution towards local housing delivery, including the provision of 54 new affordable homes for eligible local people.

The scheme will deliver a range of well-designed, two to six-bedroom properties to complement the existing area. From first-time buyers to downsizers or those looking for a ‘forever’ family home, this new development will deliver much-needed new homes for residents at different life stages.

Adam McNally, Senior Land & Planning Manager for Story Homes, said: “We are delighted to have submitted plans for a new residential development in Swarthmoor. Our plans demonstrate our commitment to this site and how we have overcome key long standing planning constraints. The scheme has been carefully designed around flexibility and modern living, reflecting the aesthetics of the local area and featuring the distinctive and appealing street scenes that define Story Homes.

“This is a key site for Story Homes as we continue to focus on growth throughout the South Lakes area, building on the success of our recent schemes in Kendal and Ulverston. These projects have been well-received by customers, reflecting the strong demand for our high quality homes in the area. We look forward to receiving the Council’s views on our proposals.”

This scheme will generate over £1 million in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL)* as well as delivering infrastructure and highways improvements, as well as a travel plan. New green areas of public open space, including an equipped area of play, will be delivered on-site which will be accessible to the local community, benefitting new and existing residents.

This development will bring substantial benefits to the local economy, both during and after construction. During the construction phase, it will create direct and indirect employment opportunities through subcontractors and supply chains. Once the new homes are occupied, the increased demand for local services will provide an ongoing boost to the community.

It is anticipated that a decision on these plans will be received by Westmorland & Furness Council by summer 2025.

For more information, please visit www.storyhomes.co.uk.

