rg+p Secures Six Education Schemes And Framework Success

The Project Management & Cost Consultancy team at multi-disciplinary practice, rg+p Ltd, has announced it has won six significant projects in the education sector as well as a framework success.

“These new projects are a mix of refurb and new build schemes, and have all been secured over the last 18 months or so as investment in the education sector has accelerated,” explains the firm’s director, Mitch Dale. “The School Rebuilding Programme is a major contributor to this, so we were pleased the Autumn Budget allocated an additional £1.4bn to allow this to continue, along with £2.1m to maintain and improve school buildings, £300m for college estate investment, and £1bn towards the transformation of the Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) system. These pledges represent a necessary boost for the sector and will ensure learning environments are upgraded to help the next generation succeed.

“In addition to these six projects, we were also pleased to be reconfirmed as a preferred supplier on the West Northamptonshire Council Multiple Consultant Framework for the provision of Professional Design, Technical and Estates services. We were successful in the Project Management, QS & Cost Consultant, and Clerk of Works lots and are now supporting delivery of a trio of major schemes in the region,” adds Mitch.

In the village of Tiffield, West Northamptonshire, rg+p is acting as Employer’s Agent and QS on the £22m Tiffield Academy, a SEND school for 4-18 year olds. Currently under construction by Willmott Dixon, this new school will include specialist teaching spaces, soft playroom, sensory room, rebound therapy room, playground, outdoor soft and hard play areas, and will accommodate 230 pupils. This is on track for delivery in summer 2025.

Also in Tiffield is the £5.2m refurbishment of the Gateway School, which will provide 55 places for students with social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH) needs together with enhanced sports and leisure facilities, including reopening the existing swimming pool.

Finally in the sustainable urban extension of Overstone Leys, rg+p has been appointed as the contract administrator and QS on an £11.5m new primary school, designed by PHP Architects, to serve 420 pupils.

All Saints College in Notting Hill – a £4.8m expansion to include a new three-storey extension as well as refurbishments to kitchen/diner, dance studios and façade.

Homefield College, Mountsorrel – a £1.3m refurbishment of an existing village hall into teaching accommodation for the specialist SEND college.

Oaktree School, Enfield – a £5m phased extension of this school and sixth form college

Mitch continues: “Education has historically been a specialism for our architectural team, who have designed many successful primary schools, colleges and student accommodation schemes. It’s therefore pleasing to enhance this reputation with our increased work on the QS/PM side, offering clients a more cohesive service from design to delivery.

“On most of these new projects our role is either Quantity Surveyor, Employer’s Agent or Project Management but we’ve also seen an uptake in our Clerk of Works, Contract Administrator and Principal Designer services. This expansion, both in terms of geographical spread and diversity of roles, means we’re in a strong position and will likely be recruiting in the near future.”

