Scott Brownrigg secures planning permission for state-of-the-art building at London Design & Engineering University Technical College

Scott Brownrigg, an international design practice, has secured planning permission for the T-Levels Building, a new University Technical College (UTC) facility adjacent to the University of East London Docklands Campus, that expands the existing London Design & Engineering (LDE) UTC’s teaching facilities. The new scheme will provide additional workshops and teaching spaces, allowing the college to increase the learning environment for its students.

The new, three-storey building will overlook the Royal Albert Dock to the south. The building’s entrance will be located across a compact central square from the existing LDE building, creating a connection between the two

buildings and a focal point for the developing industrial and research facilities in the area. Like the existing LDE building, the new T-Levels Building will feature dark grey terracotta cladding on the ground ﬂoor and dark-grey vertical proﬁled metal cladding on the upper ﬂoors. Bright yellow accents – around the entrance and on some windows – will provide visual continuity with bright yellow columns that form an exuberant colonnade along LDE college’s southern elevation.

Both buildings allow the general public to interact with the engineering workshops and the teaching spaces, with welcoming open frontages acting as shop fronts to the activities taking place. The workshop on the ground ﬂoor has been designed to accommodate large equipment and machinery, while the upper two ﬂoors will host other curriculum activities.

The new facility will include cutting-edge technical equipment and industry-standard spaces, co-designed with employer partners to meet the demands of the modern workforce. Providing these additional spaces for students will also open up spaces within the existing college for enhanced community programming and public events.

The landscape design will extend the existing material palette and treatment across the new site, enhancing consistency and cohesion. This includes paving material and pattern choices, to match the walkways around the existing UTC.

The building’s design takes on the ‘Fabric First’ approach with a well performing envelope that aligns with both the Department for Education and the local authority’s sustainability criteria. The design also caters for future expansion and ﬂexibility, allowing the building to be easily adapted in response to the UTC’s future needs.

Construction on the new T-Levels building is anticipated to complete in late summer of 2025. UTCs oﬀer T- Levels, full-time, technically oriented education to 14 – 19-year-olds, in preparation for higher education or employment.

Oliver Thomas, Project Director at Scott Brownrigg, said: “Continuing to develop LDE UTC’s estate acknowledges the success of the ﬁrst building that we delivered for them in 2018. Being able to design buildings that facilitate the aspirations and development of individuals and communities, whilst supporting the sustainable growth of both the borough and LDE UTC, is something that we are very proud of.”

Geoﬀrey Fowler, CEO and Founding Principal of LDE UTC, said: “This project is about much more than a building. It’s about investing in young people, addressing the UK’s skills gap, and providing the tools for learners to realise their potential. We are grateful for the overwhelming support from stakeholders, the Greater London Authority (GLA), the Royal Docks Team, Newham Council, our local community and our sponsors Costain, Skanska, Thames Water, the Diocese of Chelmsford and UEL. Together, we are shaping a brighter future for Newham’s young people”.

LDE UTC’s new T-levels dedicated facility (on the right) is the ﬁrst new building following the completion of the original LDE / UTC – seen in the background – in 2018. Credit: Scott Brownrigg



