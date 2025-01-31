STARK UK announces partnership to tackle exploitation in construction

STARK Building Materials UK (STARK UK), one of the UK’s largest retailers and distributors of building and construction materials, has become a sponsor of Stronger Together, an organisation which campaigns to reduce modern slavery in supply chains.

By sponsoring Stronger Together’s UK Construction and Property Programme, STARK UK is demonstrating its commitment towards tackling exploitation in the industry and will now work alongside other major construction businesses to drive sector-wide change, ensuring workers are recruited responsibly and have fair access to work.

According to Stronger Together, the construction sector is identified as high-risk for modern slavery by various bodies, including the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority and the Office of the Director of Labour Market Enforcement.

Due to its related activities and overlapping workforce, the broader property sector is considered equally high-risk.

Stronger Together’s recently updated Construction and Property Programme helps businesses to identify the signs of modern slavery in the construction and property supply chain with sector-specific tools, training and resources.

STARK UK was officially established on 1 st March 2023, with STARK Group having acquired a collection of businesses from Saint-Gobain, including Jewson, Jewson Major Building Solutions, Jewson Partnership Solutions, Frazer, Minster, JP Corry, Normans and International Timber.

Nim Cassidy, General Counsel and Company Secretary at STARK UK, said: “We are committed to supporting ethical practices across the construction sector, so by sponsoring Stronger Together’s UK Construction and Property Programme, we’re taking an important step to help tackle the risks of modern slavery in our industry and supply chains.

“This partnership reflects our values and dedication to creating a responsible and fair supply chain, and we’re excited to work with Stronger Together and other organisations to make a real difference and protect workers.”

Pamela Zielinski, Stronger Together’s Construction and Property Programme Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome STARK UK as sponsors of our Construction and Property Programme. The sponsors work together to address the risks of modern slavery in their business and in their supply chain through our workshops and free resources.

“We are excited for the year ahead and to continue our collaborative work to tackle modern slavery in construction and property whilst delivering industry wide change.”

