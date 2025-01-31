Saint-Gobain Interior Solutions highlights the retrofit agenda for social housing

Saint-Gobain Interior Solutions, through its brands British Gypsum and Isover, has released a new episode of its Building Better series, focusing on the critical retrofit agenda for social housing.

The UK’s social housing sector faces mounting challenges as poor insulation and inadequate ventilation exacerbate issues of damp, cold and poor living conditions for occupants. In response, Saint-Gobain Interior Solutions is supporting vital conversations around transforming these homes into warm, healthy spaces that are fit for the future.

In its latest episode, Saint-Gobain Interior Solutions collaborates with Iwan Trefor Jones, Chief Executive of Adra – North Wales’ largest housing association – to explore innovative retrofit solutions designed to address the UK’s pressing need for sustainable healthy housing.

“Our homes should be safe and secure places to live, not ones that compromise health or quality of life,” said James Maclean, Head of Training Academies at Saint-Gobain Interior Solutions. “Through collaboration with Adra, we’re demonstrating how retrofitting can drive tangible, positive changes that contribute to building better communities across the UK.”

The episode also touches on the Social Housing Regulation Act, which prioritises safeguarding tenant welfare, as well as the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, a government-funded program that works with social housing providers to improve the energy efficiency of homes.

These solutions include: enhanced insulation and effective ventilation systems to improve occupants health and well-being; the adoption of solar panels and air-source heat pumps to create low-carbon, energy-efficient homes and insulation to support energy performance and protect building materials in the long run.

Iwan Trefor Jones, Chief Executive of Adra said, “Our priority is to provide homes that meet the highest standards for our residents, where they not only feel safe but comfortable.”

“Our partnership with Saint-Gobain Interior Solutions demonstrates how innovative retrofitting can enhance residents’ quality of life while advancing our vision of sustainable, future-ready communities.”

The video spotlights case studies showcasing how retrofitting has successfully transformed existing properties and by sharing these examples, Saint-Gobain Interior Solutions aims to showcase the work of housing providers such as Adra, and how they are making residents health and wellbeing a central part of their refurbishment strategy.

Hosted by renowned architectural designer and television personality Charlie Luxton, Building Better delivers inspirational and thought-provoking content on weekly episodes via YouTube and the Building Better Hub.

