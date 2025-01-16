The Gym Group Flexes Growth Plans with Up to 16 New Locations in 2025

The Gym Group has unveiled ambitious expansion plans for 2025, aiming to open between 14 and 16 new sites as part of its long-term strategy to launch 50 locations over the next three years.

Accelerated Expansion Plans

Building on a successful 2024 that saw the addition of 12 new gyms, the operator now manages 245 locations nationwide. To support its rapid growth, The Gym Group enlisted property consultancy Savills in April to identify and secure prime locations for its upcoming sites.

Strong Financial and Membership Growth

The announcement coincides with the release of the company’s pre-close trading update for 2024, which highlighted impressive results. Revenue grew by 11% year-on-year to £226.3 million, while membership numbers rose by 5%, climbing from 850,000 in 2023 to 891,000 by the end of 2024.

Will Orr, CEO of The Gym Group, expressed optimism about the company’s trajectory:

“We have delivered strong progress and momentum in our Next Chapter growth plan, resulting in FY24 profits exceeding the top end of our previous guidance. There is plenty more still to come as we execute our plan, and we look to 2025 with confidence.

“We are well prepared for our key member recruitment period in the current quarter and beyond, with our strengthening new site pipeline and our flexible, high-value, low-cost offer making gym membership more accessible for all.”

Looking Ahead to 2025

As The Gym Group positions itself for continued growth, its low-cost, high-value model is expected to attract a wider audience, particularly in the current economic climate. With its robust expansion strategy and increasing membership base, the company is poised to strengthen its status as one of the UK’s leading fitness operators.

The year ahead promises not only new locations but also broader access to affordable fitness options, reinforcing The Gym Group’s commitment to helping communities prioritise health and wellbeing.

