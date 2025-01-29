First look at Popeyes® East Kilbride as launch day queues form for the famous Louisiana chicken

OPEN NOW: Chicken Fans queued overnight at new East Kilbride drive-thru for the Chicken Sandwich that ‘broke the internet’

On Monday 27th January Popeyes® UK, the home of Famous Louisiana Chicken, opened the doors to its fourth greater Glasgow restaurant at Nerston, East Kilbride, with people queuing for 11 hours to get hold of the Chicken Sandwich which ‘broke the internet’.

Banishing any January blues, the restaurant officially opened at 11am on Monday 27th January, with people queuing overnight. Tobey Ladds was the first to arrive on foot, while Reiss Blackhall was the first in the drive-thru line, both eager to be the very first to try the legendary Chicken Sandwich.

In true Popeyes® UK fashion, the brand brought its signature New Orleans energy and hospitality, treating chicken fans to hundreds of free Chicken Sandwiches and Popeyes® UK merchandise as well as keeping the crowds entertained with lively music.

Having tried Popeyes® once before and loving it, Tobey Laddsarrived at 12am with hot water bottles in tow to keep him warm whilst he secured his spot, saying: “I love Popeyes and it was so worth waiting outside for this- I arrived here at 12am last night. I remember the last time I was at the Glasgow store; it was absolutely brilliant!”

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes® UK, said: “Opening the fourth restaurant in Greater Glasgow is a special moment for us. The response to our previous site openings in the west of Scotland, including the newly opened Braehead, have showed there’s a real appetite for the authentic Louisiana flavours we bring.”

Now the sixth Popeyes® UK in Scotland, the East Kilbride drive-thru will serve the full Popeyes® menu. The line-up includes fan favourites like the iconic Popeyes® Chicken Sandwich, Wings, Tenders and Signature Chicken Wraps. Each piece of Popeyes® famous chicken is marinated for 12 hours in a signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, then hand-breaded and battered for that world-famous ‘shatter crunch,’ and complemented by delicious sides like its Southern Biscuits and Cajun Gravy.

Popeyes® will also be serving up its breakfast menu from 8am to 11am. Packed with British breakfast classics with a New Orleans twist, the menu features the Big Cajun Roll, Cajun Hash Browns, and indulgent Nutella-topped buttermilk biscuits.

The new restaurant will be located in Nerston, East Kilbride and will bring over 80 new jobs to the local area.

To find out more about Popeyes® UK East Kilbride, visit the website https://popeyesuk.com/restaurants/east-kilbride or follow the brand on Instagram at @PopeyesUK or TikTok at @popeyesuk.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals