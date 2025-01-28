The Works Targets 60 New Stores in Ambitious Five-Year Growth Plan

Books and stationery retailer The Works has unveiled plans to open 60 new stores over the next five years as part of its growth strategy. The company aims to boost sales to over £375 million by 2030.

Currently operating 506 stores across the UK, The Works is focusing on expanding its footprint in approximately 100 target locations. Recent activity included three new store openings, two relocations, and eight closures of underperforming outlets during the first half of the 2025 financial year. A further net reduction of five stores is expected by the end of the year, followed by plans to resume growth with five new stores in 2026.

In the 26 weeks ending 3rd November 2024, The Works reported a 1.3% increase in total revenue, reaching £124.2 million. Like-for-like sales dipped slightly by 0.8%, aligning with expectations, while adjusted pre-tax losses improved from £10.4 million to £6.5 million.

Chief Executive Officer Gavin Peck remains optimistic despite challenges such as fragile consumer confidence and rising costs. He commented: “We are confident that our actions to grow revenue, enhance margins, and reduce costs will deliver better results this year and in FY26. Our new strategy lays the groundwork to transform The Works, significantly improving performance and shareholder returns in the years to come.”

The retailer’s plans signal a renewed focus on sustainable growth and operational efficiency, positioning it as a key player in the competitive retail landscape.

