WHSmith Explores Sale of Its High Street Stores Amid Strategic Shift

WHSmith has confirmed it is considering strategic options for its high street business, including a potential sale, as the retailer sharpens its focus on its expanding global travel division.

The company, which operates around 500 high street stores across the UK, has seen its travel arm grow significantly, now contributing 85% of its trading profit. In contrast, its high street stores remain centred around books, stationery, and greeting cards.

Reports suggest that WHSmith has engaged investment bankers at Greenhill to oversee the sales process, with discussions already underway with potential buyers. A deal could be finalised in the coming months.

Last year, WHSmith’s high street business generated an operating profit of £32 million, though the company has been restructuring its portfolio, recently announcing the closure of 17 stores.

While a sale is under consideration, WHSmith has stated that no final decision has been made, and further updates will be provided in due course.

