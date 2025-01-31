untypical announces planning consent for first dual-branded development in Wixams

Tilia Homes, part of untypical, has been granted planning permission for its first dual-branded development with sister company, Hopkins Homes.

The new site at Wixams, Bedfordshire will deliver 168 homes, marking a significant milestone for untypical, uniting its two trusted housebuilding brands, Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes, in a single development.

Working closely with Central Bedfordshire Council under a Planning Performance Agreement (PPA), Tilia Homes secured planning permission for the site in less than 16 weeks from submission. This development is the third parcel of land acquired by Tilia Homes at Wixams, with the wider site expected to become the third-largest settlement in the Borough of Bedford.

The development will feature a range of properties from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom houses, including 25% affordable housing. In line with untypical’s sustainability goals, the homes will be equipped with air-source heat pumps and electric car charging points to most properties.

Gareth Jacob, Regional Managing Director of untypical’s Eastern region, said: “We are thrilled to have received planning consent for our first dual-branded development. Wixams will showcase the strengths of both Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes, allowing us to offer a diverse array of homes catering to various needs and lifestyles. It’s a testament to our vision of creating sustainable, inclusive communities that people are proud to call home.”

The development will feature a community garden, providing residents with access to shared green space, further enhancing Wixams’ social fabric. Construction is set to begin in April 2025, with the first homes expected to be ready for occupancy in late 2025.

The success of this planning application highlights untypical’s ability to navigate complex development processes efficiently and collaboratively, setting a positive precedent for future projects.

