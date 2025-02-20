£20m rehab clinic secures planning approval in Nottingham

LAST WEEK, Gedling Borough Council unanimously approved Delamere’s planning application for a new residential addiction treatment clinic in Bestwood, Nottingham, at the former Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service site.

Totalling around £20 million, this development will represent the biggest investment in an addiction treatment clinic in the UK.

The planning application includes the demolition of the existing site, significant landscaping, and the creation of more than 50 jobs for the local community.

Delamere’s team will be made up of psychotherapists, recovery mentors, a 24/7 nursing team, and a hospitality team.

Once operational, Delamere will provide premier clinical and therapeutic care for up to 32 guests struggling with alcohol dependency and substance misuse or behaviour addictions at one time as part of its 28-day treatment programme.

The site will include a premium wellness suite, which will include ice baths, a fully equipped gymnasium, a steam room, a sauna and a meditation area, in addition to individual and group therapy rooms.

Delamere is working with Architects Anderson Orr, Landscape Designer Tom Stuart-Smith, and Project Managers Edge P, on the development of the rehab clinic, which will draw on the similar trauma informed design principles utilised in Delamere’s Cheshire site.

Bestwood St Albans ward councillor, Rachael Ellis, was the only member of the council to comment on the application during the planning committee meeting, stating that she was happy that the site is being redeveloped and will create local jobs.

Delamere plans to officially open its doors in Nottingham in Q1 2027.

Martin Preston, Founder and Chief Executive at Delamere, said: “We are thrilled by the committee’s decision to unanimously approve our plans for Delamere’s second site. Our development represents a huge investment and opportunity for the borough, and our ambitions for the Bestwood clinic to be a flagship in Europe.

“At Delamere, we have a very clear purpose – anyone can recover from addiction with the right help – and in five years we feel that we have proven our proposition. Identifying the right location for our second site has been something we have worked hard at for several years, and so we are excited to be given the opportunity to create something the local community can be proud of.”

Delamere’s site in Cheshire has treated more than 1,000 people since opening in 2020.

