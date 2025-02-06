NHS SBS attains CIPs Corporate Ethics Mark reinforcing commitment to responsible procurement and sustainability

by Lydia Sullivan,

Director of Procurement, Sustainability & Social Impact,

NHS Shared Business Services.

NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) is proud to be awarded the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply’s (CIPS) Corporate Ethics Mark, a symbol of dedication to ethical sourcing, responsible supply chain management and the highest standards of corporate ethics.

Currently one of only three NHS organisations to receive the CIPS Corporate Ethics Mark, staff at NHS SBS have been assessed as having full competency in ethical sourcing and supplier management. The certification reflects the organisation’s ongoing commitment to fostering ethical practices in every aspect of its procurement processes.

As responsible procurement becomes ever more a central focus within supply chain processes and management, it is crucial for procurement teams to establish, implement and uphold ethical practices. This includes outlining a company’s code of conduct and demonstrating a clear commitment to environmental, social, and legal responsibilities.

The mark signals to NHS SBS suppliers, customers, prospective employees and other stakeholders, that they are working with a business that prioritises the training of staff in ethical sourcing practices, and ensures ethical values are upheld in the way suppliers are selected and managed.

Being awarded it represents NHS SBS’s commitment to ethical procurement and supplier management, and a pledge to ensure these standards are embedded across the organisation.

Lydia Sullivan, NHS SBS Director of Procurement, Sustainability & Social Impact commented:

“The CIPS Corporate Ethics Mark is an important sign that we are well underway with our long-term goals of achieving sustainability and net-zero emissions. It supports our vision of a future where every business transaction contributes positively to society and the environment.

“For our customers, the mark represents more than just a certification. It is a testament to the values we uphold in our business operations. By choosing NHS SBS, customers can have assurance they are partnering with an organisation that places a high priority on ethical procurement practices, sustainability, and responsible sourcing.

“For suppliers – both to NHS SBS, and those we enable the NHS and wider public sector organisations to source and buy from efficiently and compliantly, the mark reinforces the importance of shared values and the significance of aligning with an ethical partner. It strengthens our collective commitment to sustainability, reducing environmental impact, and promoting fair labour practices.

“By earning this mark, we reaffirm our dedication to embed ethical practices into every part of our supply chain, helping to drive change not only within our organisation but across the verticals in which we operate.”

