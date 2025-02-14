All-Party Parliamentary Group for Project Delivery launches in UK Parliament

A new All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Project Delivery in the UK has launched, bringing together MPs, Peers and key stakeholders to work to better deliver major projects in government.

The Association for Project Management (APM) and the project professional community have played a pivotal role in leading the creation of the APPG and improving the delivery of projects that succeed and benefit society.

At the inaugural meeting, Henry Tufnell MP was elected as Chair of the APPG, with Llinos Medi MP, The Rt Hon Lord Lilley, and Lord Goddard of Stockport appointed as Vice-Chairs.

The APPG will lead the development of understanding of projects within Parliament and brings together expert voices in one place to improve public policy, acting as a conduit for parliamentarians to engage with each other, project professionals, academics, civil servants, Ministers, and others. It will champion project success, extol the value of the project profession, and outline the importance of project skills throughout Westminster and society, with a focus on:

Building stronger connections between Parliament and major project stakeholders, such as the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC), Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA), National Audit Office (NAO), and APM’s corporate partners.

Expanding the body of knowledge around project delivery and management.

Advancing the understanding of projects and project management and raising the profile of the profession.

Chair of the APPG, Henry Tufnell MP said: “I’m delighted to have been elected as Chair of this vitally important APPG. We focus so often on projects, but not on project delivery. We plan to change that. This APPG has an ambitious work plan which will scrutinise project delivery and, through its meetings and reports, will provide valuable insight and advice on better delivery, whatever the type of project.”

Andrew Baldwin, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at APM, spoke of the need for an APPG for Project Delivery, saying: “For too long there hasn’t been an APPG focused solely on project delivery. This has been a missed opportunity, given the number of announcements successive governments have made on major projects and the sheer scale of the task ahead.

“The key here is the focus on the actual delivery of major projects including what we need to do to improve skills, bringing more people into the profession, and reducing supply issues.

“The APPG has a long list of reports and studies to undertake, and we will be looking to our members, our corporate partners and academia to help us deliver them.”

For more information on the APPG, please contact APM’s policy and public affairs team on external.affairs@apm.org.uk.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals