Allegion UK promotes greater installation standards with new instructional video series

Allegion UK, a pioneer in fire safety hardware and manufacturer of ‘Briton’ door controls, has expanded its library of customer support materials with new installation videos for its highly popular 2003 and 2003V surface mounted door closers.

Allegion’s newly published video series provides customers with an illustrative set of installation and adjustment instructions for door mount pull, transom mount and parallel arm mount fixings across its leading product lines. With each video, Allegion aims to improve the accuracy of door closer fittings by delivering a comprehensive walkthrough of the 2003 and 2003V installation process, from the product unboxing to its fixing methods and measurements, as illustrated by Briton’s unique self-adhesive Accufit template system.

With plans to further develop the video library to include step-by-step installation guidance for the Briton 2130B overhead closer, Allegion will shortly complete a suite of digitally curated support materials, which includes technical datasheets, product certifications, fixing templates and downloadable service and maintenance instructions.

John Fairhurst

Speaking on the amibitions behind the new installation videos, John Fairhurst, business development manager at Allegion UK, commented:

“Where the safety of buildings and their occupants is reliant on fire door hardware, we too often identify inaccurate installation as a leading cause for inadequate product performance. In order to prioritise fire safety, we believe it’s crucial to eliminate the issues assocated with incorrect hardware installation, and in adding short and engaging video content to our resources, we can further support our customers in this area.

“Driven by our ongoing commitment to improving fire door safety standards, and following the success of our updated Accufit system for the 2003 and 2003V, we have also developed a new Accufit template for the Briton 2130B, which is available now and will feature in a standalone series of installation videos set to launch later this year.”

To view the latest series of installation support videos from Allegion UK, visit: https://briton.co.uk/en/documentlibrary/installation_videos.html.

