Barkingside Yard Welcomes First Residents as Affordable Housing Project Takes Shape

The London Borough of Redbridge has received a much-needed boost in social housing with the completion of the first 23 of 98 new affordable homes at Barkingside Yard. The remaining homes are set to be delivered by summer, helping to address the capital’s housing crisis.

Developed by Peabody in partnership with Vistry Group and Places for London (Transport for London’s commercial property company), this regeneration project has transformed a former builder’s yard into high-quality, 100% social rent housing. These homes will provide secure, affordable accommodation for those on the council’s waiting list.

High-Quality Homes in a Prime Location

The development offers a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, including:

Eight three-bedroom homes designed for families.

designed for families. Three fully wheelchair-accessible properties , with an additional seven adaptable homes featuring accessible bathrooms.

, with an additional seven adaptable homes featuring accessible bathrooms. A prime location next to Barkingside Station, providing direct Central Line access to central London in under 45 minutes.

Designed by architects Sheppard Robson and ECE Architecture, Barkingside Yard is more than just a housing development—it also improves local infrastructure. Enhancements include new pedestrian crossings, solar lighting, upgraded cycle parking, and reconfigured station car parking to improve accessibility and safety.

Sustainability at the Core

Barkingside Yard prioritises sustainability with:

Air source heat pumps for energy-efficient heating.

for energy-efficient heating. Green roofs and communal gardens to support local biodiversity.

to support local biodiversity. New allotments for residents.

for residents. A car-free environment, with the exception of Blue Badge parking, encouraging sustainable travel.

As part of the planning agreement with Redbridge Council, the development will also contribute to improvements at Fairlop Waters Country Park.

Key Stakeholders Celebrate Progress

To mark the completion of the first phase, representatives from Peabody, Vistry Group, Places for London, the Greater London Authority (GLA), Redbridge Council, and Turner & Townsend Project Management gathered at Barkingside Yard on 30 January.

James McMylor, Regional Managing Director of Development at Peabody, said:

“These new homes provide essential affordable housing while also enhancing the local community with sustainable and green spaces. We look forward to welcoming residents later this year and seeing the positive impact of this development.”

Rachel Wood, Senior Development Manager at Places for London, added:

“We’re proud to bring much-needed affordable homes to Barkingside while prioritising accessibility and sustainability. This project is a step forward in creating well-connected, thriving city communities.”

Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor for Housing & Residential Development, commented:

“This development, supported by the Mayor’s Affordable Homes Programme, delivers vital social housing alongside improved public spaces, solar lighting, and enhanced cycle parking—building a fairer, greener London for all.”

With all 98 homes set for completion by summer, Barkingside Yard is a shining example of collaborative urban regeneration, providing quality housing while enriching the local community.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals