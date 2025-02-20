Bromford’s strong start to the year drives future housing growth

Leading housing association Bromford has made a strong start to the year, securing land for 179 new homes across three sites so far, as part of its commitment to delivering much-needed affordable housing.

These new developments will be built in Brierley Hill, Dudley (50 homes), Highnam, Tewkesbury (95 homes), and Hopwood, near Bromsgrove (34 homes). These homes will be a mix of social rent, affordable rent and shared ownership, ensuring a mix of tenure options to support a range of housing needs.

Beyond these secured sites, Bromford is also progressing contracts to acquire land for over 1,000 additional homes across multiple locations, aiming to complete agreements by the end of March 2025.These future developments will support the housing association’s long-term strategy to increase the scale of its housebuilding programme and deliver more affordable homes to meet growing demand. A significant proportion of these homes will be for social rent, reinforcing Bromford’s position as England’s largest builder of social rent homes.

These land purchases form part of Bromford’s ambitious goal to build 11,000 homes across the West Midlands and West of England over the next seven years, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality homes at scale.

Lyndon Parkes, Head of Land at Bromford, said: “This year has started strongly, with a number of land deals completed and even more in the pipeline. With more than 1.2 million households currently waiting for a social home in England1, the need for high-quality, affordable housing has never been greater.

“Our latest acquisitions mark another step forward in our efforts to deliver much-needed homes, and with demand continuing to rise, it’s more important than ever that we build at scale. Securing land is a vital part of this strategy, allowing us to play a leading role in tackling the housing crisis. As we look ahead, our focus remains on identifying and securing land opportunities that align with our mission to support and uplift the communities we serve, helping them to thrive.”

As part of Bromford’s ongoing efforts to deliver homes more efficiently and sustainably, Bromford is also set to build some of its future developments using Modern Methods of Construction (MMC). This approach will see key structural elements manufactured offsite before being assembled on location, reducing onsite waste and improving overall efficiency. Bromford continues to explore ways to lessen environmental impact while accelerating the delivery of new homes.

Bromford is actively seeking new land opportunities to further its development ambitions. To learn more about how the housing association acquires land or to discuss potential opportunities, visit Bromford’s land acquisition page.

