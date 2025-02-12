Blueprint Interiors create contemporary workspace at Inizio’s new Ashby office

Workplace consultancy Blueprint Interiors has completed a full interior design and fit out for Inizio’s new office in Ashby-de-la-Zouch.

Inizio, a global market-leading commercialization partner that specialises in healthcare, was formed in 2022 out of the combination of Ashfield Health and Huntsworth, under private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). Ashfield Healthcare opened its first office in Ashby-de-la-Zouch back in 2002.

Marking a new chapter for Inizio in the region and continued investment in people and communities across the UK, the company took the lease of Excelsior House on Excelsior Road, just off junction 13 of the M42.

With 18,000 sq. ft. across two floors, Blueprint Interiors were briefed to create a workspace that integrated teams, enabled collaborative working, offered creative and flexible spaces, and a place Inizio could welcome clients.

The space now includes areas for diverse working styles and activities, such as hot-desking areas for collaboration and interaction across teams and departments, private spaces for focused work and confidential conversations, and a state-of-the-art control for hybrid and virtual events.

In line with the company’s core values, the project had clear sustainable goals. The building’s EPC A rating was maintained, existing furniture was repurposed, and recycled products made from ocean plastic were installed. Other features of the fit out included exposed ceiling designs, sustainable bespoke furniture pods and meeting rooms named after Ashby’s traditional trades, such as Smithy, Forge and Cooper.

Kate Kelly, Managing Director UK & Ireland at Inizio Engage, said: “The new office has truly transformed how we work. It’s an engaging, sustainable space that brings our Inizio Engage teams together and adapts perfectly to our evolving needs. Every detail reflects our unique culture and values, creating an environment where our people want to spend time because they feel empowered to succeed.”

Chloe Sproston, Creative Director at Blueprint Interiors, said: “Having worked with Ashfield Healthcare before it became Inizio, it was fantastic to be supporting them again on their impressive new office space. Just six minutes from our own HQ, the Inizio team were pleased to have sourced a local partner, echoing its sustainable and community focusses.

“After immersing ourselves in the Inizio business and culture, we interviewed stakeholders to gain a view of the company’s aims and ambitions. With a clear sense of the project goals, we set to work to create a dynamic workspace that met the needs of the evolving business.

“The space we designed brings people together and reflects the culture of the teams based out of the Ashby-de-la-Zouch location. With areas for different styles of working and socialising, alongside sustainable practices, Inizio has a workplace which enhances its wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and environmental policies.”

As fit out designer, supplier and main contractor, Blueprint Interiors worked alongside Gleeds as project manager.

Emma Wiggin, Director at Gleeds, said: “We were pleased to provide project management services on this exciting new space for Inizio. It was fantastic to work alongside them and other project partners to help achieve their ambitions for an office that truly serves their purpose. It was also great to lead on the delivery of a project that prioritised circularity, which aligns with Gleeds’ focus on sustainable practices in construction.”

Blueprint Interiors follow the WELL Building Standard; a universally recognised benchmark which puts mental wellbeing and emotional health as key considerations when creating productive workplaces. The Standard helps organisations to optimise their workplaces around the health and wellbeing of their people, which allows teams to be their very best selves.

