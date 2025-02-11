FIS appoints Damian Hill as technical projects manager

Finishes and Interiors Sector (FIS) is delighted to announce the appointment of Damian Hill to the newly created role of Technical Projects Manager, following the retirement of its Technical Director Joe Cilia. A seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience in the interiors sector, Damian brings a wealth of technical knowledge and leadership to FIS during an exciting time of transformation.

As part of this transition, Jim Parlour has been promoted to Head of Technical, progressing from his previous position as Technical and Vetting Manager. These changes form part of FIS’s commitment to evolve and expand its technical support services for the £10 billion finishes and interiors sector.

In his new role, Damian will play a pivotal role in supporting FIS as the leading technical authority for the finishes and interiors sector. His primary responsibilities will include managing technical projects, collaborating with the FIS team, members, and external stakeholders to enhance and update technical resources, and ensuring that FIS continues to deliver high-quality technical guidance, training, and support for the sector.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining FIS and look forward to working with the exceptionally talented team and all members of this amazing sector,” said Damian Hill. “Having spent 30 years within the interiors industry, I am excited to bring my knowledge, experience, and passion to continue the great work FIS does for its members in promoting quality, collaboration, innovation, safety, and best practice.”

Hill’s extensive background in the interiors industry includes 24 years at SIG, where he held various roles across sales, business development, and training in core interior products. Most recently, as Ocula Partitions Technical and Training Manager since 2018, he has overseen product development, performance testing and certification, compliance, and systems training. Hill has also been an active member of the FIS Partitions and Pods Working Group, staying up-to-date on the latest developments and providing valuable insights to help shape the future of the sector.

Commenting on the new role, Jim Parlour, Head of Technical at FIS, said: “Damian brings a wealth of experience as a technical communicator, having provided functional training to hundreds of staff in all interior construction product disciplines. We are looking forward to accelerating our development of the FIS e-learning platform, advancing competence standards for estimating, procurement, and design functions, as well as receiving project management support for all our technical activities and membership vetting efforts.”

The addition of Damian Hill to the FIS leadership team, alongside Jim Parlour’s promotion, marks a key step in FIS’s efforts to enhance its technical support and resources for the finishes and interiors sector.

For further information or for any questions please contact FIS at info@thefis.org or call 0121 707 0077.

