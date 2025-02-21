BoSS enables users to reach new heights with QuickPod 1500 launch

BoSS®, part of ProDriven Global Brands (formerly known as WernerCo) and the UK’s number one mobile tower systems manufacturer, has unveiled an enhanced version of its leading low-level multi-application mobile podium, QuickPod with the launch of its brand-new 1500 model.
The QuickPod 1500 builds on the innovation and ease-of-use that is central the QuickPod 1000, the original model launched in Spring 2024. The new product has a platform height of 1.5m, making it the ideal product for jobs that require additional height.
Designed and manufactured in the UK, the BoSS QuickPod 1500 prioritises 360° safety for users, with key features including an auto-closing safety gate, guardrail, and pivoting stabilisers for ultimate solidity.
As with the original QuickPod 1000, the QuickPod 1500 has been developed with user-friendliness front of mind and features an ergonomic two-piece design with a podium frame and integrated ladder section with platform, with a Toe Board Kit available as an added extra. The QuickPod 1500’s foldable system is quick to set-up and easy to transport and store, with its compact footprint ensuring comfortable use in confined spaces, while the integral ladder ensures easy ascending and descending.
Manufactured in premium quality aluminium, the podium delivers a durable, hard-wearing solution suitable for use in a variety of applications.
Boasting folded dimensions of 2.44m x 0.95m x 0.28m for ultimate compactness, the podium also offers platform dimensions of 0.55m x 0.59x and a standard working load of 150kg.
What’s more, QuickPod 1500 is also tested and certified to the latest BS8620:2016 standard for safety.
Mark Robson, Product Manager at BoSS, said: “We are delighted to be launching a new version of our market-leading QuickPod product, enabling users to ‘reach new heights’ with its enhanced height.
“Building on the success of the original product, the new QuickPod 1500 gives users greater reach without compromising on the safety and functionality that is endemic to the range. Indeed, we believe the new product further demonstrates our commitment to manufacturing and supplying working at height equipment which combines practicality with safety – making the podium the number one product of choice for a wide range of applications.”
To find out more about the BoSS range, please visit: www.bossaccesstowers.com/uk
