CW Plant goes with more Trime lighting sets

Charles Wilson Engineers (CW Plant) has expanded their hire fleet of Trime lighting towers with a further investment of sixty X-ECOLED and twenty-four X-ECO LITHIUM HYBRID sets.
CW Plant’s site lighting fleet is entirely made up of Trime lighting towers, totalling six hundred and fifty sets all spread throughout their nationwide network of twenty-nine depots.
Graham Pollard, CW Plant Director, said, “We made this new investment to top up our existing fleet of X-ECOs and to continue to grow a sustainable hybrid fleet. Trime products are tried and tested. They are the market leader and, in our opinion, the most reliable tower light in the hire industry and that’s also agreed by our customers.”
The Trime X-ECO HYBRID LITHIUM is an LED lighting tower that is powered by a combination of a lithium battery and a small fuel-efficient diesel engine. X-ECO Hybrid Lithium can be fully recharged in less than 3.5 hours. This means that for 80% of operation, the X- ECO HYBRID LITHIUM is powered exclusively by its batteries and therefore emits zero noise and zero carbon emissions. Noise-sensitive areas will profit from the X-ECO HYBRID LITHIUM as it operates silently for up to 11.5 hours.
The Trime X-ECO LED features 6 no. 160W, 48V multi-directionally adjustable LED lights floodlights, with safe 48V power between the generator and the lights. The vertical hydraulic mast has seven
sections, rising to a maximum height of 8.5m with 340° rotation and wind stability up to 110 km/h.
Easy lifting is via a central lifting eye with longitudinal and transversal forklift pockets for safe handling and transportation.
Charles Wilson Engineers began trading in Harpenden, Hertfordshire in 1979 and the company remains a privately owned rental business. They offer a plant hire and tool hire service in London and all across the South East, South West, the Midlands, and North West, and in the North East. CW Plant also provides PASMA and IPAF training, alongside a comprehensive line of forklift and manual handling courses. Full details can be found at www.cwplant.co.uk
Trime is regarded as the leading manufacturer and supplier of sustainable lighting towers to the UK and Ireland construction rentals markets. Their UK offices are based in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, and their production facility is near Milan, Italy. Aside from its lighting tower range, the company also manufactures a wide range of water-recycling wash bays and dust suppression products.
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals