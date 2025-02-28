Building a bright future in a male-dominated industry

In celebration of National Careers Week (3-8 March) and International Women’s Day (8 March), Coventry native Izzy Ward, 19, is paving the way for young women in construction as she excels in her degree apprenticeship at Mace. Now in her second year of studying Construction Management at the University College of Estate Management (UCEM), Izzy is proving that hands-on experience combined with academic learning is a powerful formula for success.

Izzy began her apprenticeship in September 2023, drawn to the opportunity to gain both practical experience and currently works as an Assistant Project Manager on a major strategic project, known as The Connect Programme at The University of Warwick. The unprecedented investment by the University will focus on the Social Sciences and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), the latter of which will form the first phase of the programme.

In this role, Izzy is deeply involved in the enabling works as part of the STEM Connect project which will see new state-of-the art facilities delivered on campus. She will soon be engaged in the technical design activities. Her responsibilities include stakeholder and client management, contract reviews, procurement, tendering and planning workshops.

Explaining her decision to undertake an apprenticeship and reflecting on her experience so far, Izzy said:

“I didn’t want to move away from home but also gaining experience and a degree together seemed like the best and most valuable route for me. Being in meetings and absorbing conversations has been invaluable. I’m constantly learning by doing.

“The construction degree provides a strong foundation in the legal and regulatory aspects of the industry, which is essential for planning and ensuring safety on-site and I know the skills I’m building are transferable and will serve me well throughout my career.”

Despite entering a field where women traditionally remain underrepresented, Izzy has found support and encouragement, including through Mace’s ‘Women at Mace’ network and her team. She said:

“It’s not unusual to see women on construction sites nowadays, and I’ve never been treated differently. It’s great to see more women in larger projects like this, and the network makes me feel supported.”

Balancing her apprenticeship is no small feat. Izzy spends four days on-site and dedicates Fridays to her degree work, but she sees this as a tremendous advantage. Looking to the future, Izzy’s goal is to become a project manager and eventually gain chartered status.

Speaking on apprenticeships in construction, she encourages others to explore them as a viable and rewarding pathway. She added:

“There’s so much work going on in construction, and it’s a great industry to be part of. My advice is to get involved – there are no barriers. Speak to people in the industry, build your network and don’t be afraid to take the apprenticeship route.”

Izzy’s story aligns with the themes of National Careers Week and International Women’s Day, demonstrating the power of apprenticeships to foster diverse talent and create opportunities for women in traditionally male-dominated fields. She hopes her journey will inspire others to consider construction and apprenticeships as a springboard for success.

Andy Grove, Associate Director at Mace, said:

“Izzy’s journey highlights the incredible opportunities available through apprenticeships in the construction industry. At Mace, we are committed to nurturing talent and creating an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. We’re proud to see Izzy breaking barriers and excelling in her role on such an impactful project.”

Mark Williams, Academic Director of STEM Connect at The University of Warwick, added:

“We are excited to see Izzy develop her career and gain as much knowledge and valuable experience as possible on a major strategic project like the STEM Connect Programme. Apprentices like Izzy demonstrate the vital role young talent plays in shaping the future of construction and infrastructure development.”

