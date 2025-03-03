Are you ready to enrol in the Siderise Academy?

With competency under the spotlight, it is important that all construction professionals have easy access to high quality educational opportunities. Siderise Academy is a new online learning platform designed to help the industry build its understanding of passive fire protection and acoustics in the built environment. Featuring RIBA-certified CPDs and ASFP-verified modules, it can support the creation of safe, comfortable and compliant buildings designed to last.

Created by learning and technical experts at the global manufacturer of high-performance passive fire protection, acoustic and insulation solutions, Siderise Academy offers a range of on-demand courses, webinars and CPD modules that are accessible on any device with an internet connection. These are supported with reading materials and interactive quizzes and assessments designed to test your knowledge and reinforce your learning.

With RIBA-certified CPDs and passive fire protection modules verified by the ASFP, the content aligns with high industry standards and can be used as part of the ASFP Competency Pathway. Once a course or webinar is completed, users can download a certificate of completion, enabling them to document their learning and provide evidence that they are taking steps to maintain their competence through continuous learning and development.

Elan Penn, Training Manager at Siderise, spoke of the significance of the new platform:

“Launching the Siderise Academy marks a key milestone in our mission to ‘Go Beyond, contributing to safer buildings.’ Both passive fire protection and acoustics are incredibly complex areas of construction and it is important that industry professionals have the right background knowledge to ensure the approaches and solutions they are using are the best practice for their projects, supporting both safety and regulatory compliance. Through this platform, we hope to better share the knowledge and experience of our technical experts, with even more valuable courses and modules set to be released over the coming year.”

Siderise Academy has launched with three foundational courses and insightful webinars, enabling you to start your journey to a better understanding of passive fire protection and acoustics from today.

Sign up for your free account at https://sideriseacademy.com

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals